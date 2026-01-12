SI

Liverpool vs. Barnsley—FA Cup Third Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The FA Cup could be Liverpool’s best shot at silverware this season.

Tom Gott

Liverpool host Barnsley in the FA Cup third round.
Liverpool host Barnsley in the FA Cup third round. / Visionhaus/IMAGO/PA Images

Liverpool begin their quest to lift the FA Cup on Monday with a visit from League One strugglers Barnsley.

The two sides are separated by 57 places in the football pyramid, meaning Liverpool head into the game as overwhelming favourites, but the FA Cup has already thrown up some surprises this season—just ask defending champions Crystal Palace.

Indeed, it was Barnsley who won when these two sides last faced off in the fifth round of this competition in February 2008. Rafael Benítez’s side fell to a 93rd-minute strike on home soil as the likes of Xabi Alonso, Jamie Carragher and Dirk Kuyt suffered a shock 2–1 defeat.

Barnsley may have their sights set on surviving a relegation battle in League One, but trips to Anfield don’t come about all too often and Conor Hourihane’s squad may sense a real opportunity against a Liverpool side once again struggling with inconsistency.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of this intriguing FA Cup clash.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Barnsley Kick Off?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Monday, Jan. 12
  • Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Farai Hallam
  • VAR: Not in use

Liverpool vs. Barnsley Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Liverpool: 3 wins
  • Barnsley: 2 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Liverpool 1–2 Barnsley (Feb. 16, 2008)—FA Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool

Barnsley

Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 08/01/26

Wigan 1–1 Barnsley - 01/01/26

Fulham 2–2 Liverpool - 04/01/26

Barnsley 0–2 Lincoln - 29/12/25

Liverpool 0–0 Leeds - 01/01/26

Barnsley 2–3 Mansfield - 26/12/25

Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27/12/25

Exeter 3–0 Barnsley - 20/12/25

Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool - 20/12/25

Barnsley 3–2 Leyton Orient - 13/12/25

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Barnsley on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, discovery+, Prime Video (additional subscription required)

United States

ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App

Canada

Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus

Mexico

Max Mexico

Liverpool Team News

Conor Bradley
Conor Bradley suffered Liverpool’s latest injury blow. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Several big names are missing for Liverpool. Conor Bradley was the latest arrival to the treatment table, joining Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajčetić and Wataru Endo on the sidelines.

Rotation is likely from the Reds here, given the nature of the opponent, and many fans will be hoping for a sighting of young Rio Ngumoha, who has seen plenty of minutes in cup competitions but has been made to stay patient in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah remains away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Barnsley

Liverpool’s potential XI
Liverpool are short of options in both attack and defence. / FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Jones, Ngumoha; Chiesa

Barnsley Team News

Luca Connell
Luca Connell will serve a suspension. / Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Liverpool-born Luca Connell misses out through suspension after a red card last time out, so Barnsley will be without their captain for this one.

Fitness problems are few and far between for Hourihane, who may try to balance a genuine shot at victory with the need to protect his squad for their relegation six-pointer against Blackpool next weekend.

Barnsley Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Barnsley potential XI
Barnsley are without their captain. / FotMob

Barnsley predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Cooper; Watson, De Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Jaló, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn

Liverpool vs. Barnsley Score Prediction

Liverpool have slumped back into their inconsistent ways in recent weeks and so there will undoubtedly be a wave of nerves quietly spreading around Anfield on Monday. That being said, anything other than a comfortable win would be viewed as a real shock.

Barnsley are struggling down at the wrong end of League One and should need some of the famous FA Cup magic to make a game out of this, even if they might taste some joy against an unorthodox Reds back line.

Even with a number of changes from Arne Slot, there should not be many problems for Liverpool in this one.

Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 Barnsley

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

