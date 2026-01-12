Liverpool vs. Barnsley—FA Cup Third Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool begin their quest to lift the FA Cup on Monday with a visit from League One strugglers Barnsley.
The two sides are separated by 57 places in the football pyramid, meaning Liverpool head into the game as overwhelming favourites, but the FA Cup has already thrown up some surprises this season—just ask defending champions Crystal Palace.
Indeed, it was Barnsley who won when these two sides last faced off in the fifth round of this competition in February 2008. Rafael Benítez’s side fell to a 93rd-minute strike on home soil as the likes of Xabi Alonso, Jamie Carragher and Dirk Kuyt suffered a shock 2–1 defeat.
Barnsley may have their sights set on surviving a relegation battle in League One, but trips to Anfield don’t come about all too often and Conor Hourihane’s squad may sense a real opportunity against a Liverpool side once again struggling with inconsistency.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of this intriguing FA Cup clash.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Barnsley Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Farai Hallam
- VAR: Not in use
Liverpool vs. Barnsley Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Barnsley: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Liverpool 1–2 Barnsley (Feb. 16, 2008)—FA Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Barnsley
Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 08/01/26
Wigan 1–1 Barnsley - 01/01/26
Fulham 2–2 Liverpool - 04/01/26
Barnsley 0–2 Lincoln - 29/12/25
Liverpool 0–0 Leeds - 01/01/26
Barnsley 2–3 Mansfield - 26/12/25
Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27/12/25
Exeter 3–0 Barnsley - 20/12/25
Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool - 20/12/25
Barnsley 3–2 Leyton Orient - 13/12/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Barnsley on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, discovery+, Prime Video (additional subscription required)
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
Canada
Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
Max Mexico
Liverpool Team News
Several big names are missing for Liverpool. Conor Bradley was the latest arrival to the treatment table, joining Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajčetić and Wataru Endo on the sidelines.
Rotation is likely from the Reds here, given the nature of the opponent, and many fans will be hoping for a sighting of young Rio Ngumoha, who has seen plenty of minutes in cup competitions but has been made to stay patient in the Premier League.
Mohamed Salah remains away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Barnsley
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Jones, Ngumoha; Chiesa
Barnsley Team News
The Liverpool-born Luca Connell misses out through suspension after a red card last time out, so Barnsley will be without their captain for this one.
Fitness problems are few and far between for Hourihane, who may try to balance a genuine shot at victory with the need to protect his squad for their relegation six-pointer against Blackpool next weekend.
Barnsley Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Barnsley predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Cooper; Watson, De Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Jaló, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn
Liverpool vs. Barnsley Score Prediction
Liverpool have slumped back into their inconsistent ways in recent weeks and so there will undoubtedly be a wave of nerves quietly spreading around Anfield on Monday. That being said, anything other than a comfortable win would be viewed as a real shock.
Barnsley are struggling down at the wrong end of League One and should need some of the famous FA Cup magic to make a game out of this, even if they might taste some joy against an unorthodox Reds back line.
Even with a number of changes from Arne Slot, there should not be many problems for Liverpool in this one.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 Barnsley