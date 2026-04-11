Liverpool vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool are aiming to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions when Fulham visit Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The upcoming domestic encounter arrives in between the Reds’ Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain, with Arne Slot’s side still just about in the tie at the halfway mark.

Slot changed tack and deployed a back five in Paris, seemingly evolving his Liverpool team into everything the self-professed soccer romantic hates about the sport, but the idea to match PSG’s fluid frontline with aggressive man-marking was a sound one. His players struggled to execute, though, and the Reds were mightily fortunate to escape the French capital with a 2–0 defeat.

Their attentions now switch to boosting their chances of securing a top-five Premier League finish, having succumbed at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. Liverpool head into the weekend just a point clear of Chelsea in sixth.

Fulham, meanwhile, have won three of their previous five league outings and are still in with a shout of competing in Europe next season. Marco Silva’s Cottagers are ninth in the table but Brentford are merely two points ahead in the Conference League qualification spot.

A rare but not completely unsurprising victory at Anfield would serve as great inspiration down the stretch.

Liverpool vs. Fulham Score Prediction

Defeat to End Slot’s Tenure?

Liverpool supporters have lost faith in Slot. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Slot has said he’s still feeling the support from Liverpool’s hierarchy, even if much of the fanbase has started to turn. The Reds aren’t securing the necessary results, but their performances for much of 2025–26 have left plenty to be desired, too.

In summary: they’re boring. Anfield is designed for rock-and-roll, not what Slot has served up this season.

Calls for his head will be widespread if Liverpool’s losing run continues on Merseyside this weekend, with the frustratingly unpredictable Fulham coming to town. The Cottagers harbor significant aspirations of their own, with supporters dreaming of a first continental adventure since 2011–12.

Dire Reds Form : Liverpool have been flat-out bad over the past few weeks, with supporters growing tired of Slot’s stale framework, which has failed to provide either a semblance of defensive security or attacking cohesion. Excluding a 4–0 beatdown of a mediocre Galatasaray side, the Reds have lost four of their previous five and three on the bounce—by an aggregate score of 8–1, no less.

: Liverpool have been flat-out bad over the past few weeks, with supporters growing tired of Slot’s stale framework, which has failed to provide either a semblance of defensive security or attacking cohesion. Excluding a 4–0 beatdown of a mediocre Galatasaray side, the Reds have lost four of their previous five and three on the bounce—by an aggregate score of 8–1, no less. Recent Head-to-Head Record: Fulham have enjoyed themselves in this fixture as of late, with Liverpool winning just one of the previous five meetings against the Cottagers. The spoils were shared in the reverse fixture, and Marco Silva’s side earned a result at Anfield last season.

Fulham have enjoyed themselves in this fixture as of late, with Liverpool winning just one of the previous five meetings against the Cottagers. The spoils were shared in the reverse fixture, and Marco Silva’s side earned a result at Anfield last season. Fresh Fulham: While the hosts have been beaten up by Manchester City and PSG over the past week, Fulham’s sole focus since returning from the international break has been this match. Slot still has no idea what his strongest XI looks like, and will have to make changes this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 0–1 Fulham

Isak could make his first Premier League start since Christmas. | FotMob

While Liverpool can ill-afford to drop points on Saturday, Slot must consider next week’s second leg at home to PSG. Thus, the Dutchman is expected to rotate his team at the weekend.

Alexander Isak enjoyed his first minutes of 2026 on Wednesday night, and may be included in Saturday’s starting lineup to offer Hugo Ekitiké, who toiled in Paris, respite. Mohamed Salah could work in tandem with the Swede after he was overlooked by Slot midweek. Curtis Jones may also come in to face the Cottagers.

Alisson hasn’t yet recovered from a hamstring injury, so Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool’s standout performer on Wednesday, will continue between the posts. Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined.

Limited options at right back will likely force either Jeremie Frimpong or Joe Gomez into the role, although Slot has expressed concerns about using either of them from the outset on Saturday.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-2-2): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Salah, Isak.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Fulham sustained no fresh injuries over the break. | FotMob

The Fulham cohort that departed for international duty returned to west London unscathed, with Calvin Bassey believed to be fit for Saturday’s game despite missing Nigeria’s recent outings due to a back issue.

Marco Silva has confirmed that Harrison Reed, whose 97th-minute stunner earned Fulham a point in the reverse fixture, will miss the trip to Anfield after picking up a knock in training. The midfielder joins Kenny Tete and Kevin on the sidelines, with the latter recently stepping up his recovery from foot surgery.

Still, there’s hope the exciting Brazilian winger will feature for Silva’s side before the end of the season.

Raúl Jiménez is battling to reclaim his starting center forward spot from Rodrigo Muniz, having maintained his perfect record from the penalty spot on Fulham’s previous Premier League encounter against Burnley.

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, King, Bobb; Jiménez.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Fulham Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. ET

: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. ET Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream

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