Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday, Apr. 27, knowing all they need is a point to become new Premier League champions.
Arsenal's midweek draw vs. Crystal Palace confirmed that if Liverpool take at least a single point from their match against the other team from north London, a second Premier League trophy in club history will come to Anfield and the Reds will tie Manchester United for the most league trophies in the history of England's top-flight (20).
Tottenham, on the other hand, have massively underperformed in Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge. Back-to-back defeats in their last two league games have Spurs sitting 16th in the standings. Despite the disastrous Premier League campaign, Tottenham are still in contention for a Champions League birth via winning the Europa League.
Liverpool won't want to wait any longer to crown themselves as Premier League champions. Tottenham will look to have a strong showing at Anfield that serves as a confidence boost ahead of the start of their Europa League semifinals tie.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Tottenham in what could be a Premier League title decider.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Kick-Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CET
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Tottenham: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Last Meeting: Liverpool 4–0 Tottenham (Feb. 6, 2025) - Carabao Cup semifinals second leg
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Tottenham
Leicester City 0–1 Liverpool - 4/20/25
Tottenham 1–2 Nottingham Forest - 4/21/25
Liverpool 2–1 West Ham - 4/13/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 0–1 Tottenham - 4/17/25
Fulham 3–2 Liverpool - 4/6/25
Wolves 4–2 Tottenham - 4/13/25
Liverpool 1–0 Everton - 4/2/25
Tottenham 1–1 Eintracht Frankfurt - 4/10/25
Liverpool 1–2 Newcastle - 3/16/25
Tottenham 3–1 Southampton - 4/6/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max
Liverpool Team News
Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury and scored Liverpool's winner last time out vs. Leicester City. The right back could start for the first time since the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 vs. PSG, in what could be his final games at Anfield as a Liverpool player as Real Madrid links continue.
With Alexander-Arnold's return, Arne Slot has an almost entirely healthy squad at his disposal. The Dutch manager doesn't have to think about rotating his lineup since the Premier League is the only competition Liverpool remain participating in, so he'll likely field his strongest XI.
Despite recent disappointing exists from cup competitions, the Reds have been the best team in England and one of the best in the world this season. Securing Premier League glory in Slot's first season in charge and celebrating at Anfield is now the top priority.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Díaz
Tottenham Hotspur Team News
It's no secret that injuries have compromised Tottenham's season, but for the first time in months, Postecoglou has an almost entirely healthy squad.
Kevin Danso is the latest player to return from injury, joining Dejan Kulusevski as another reinforcement that returned to full fitness in recent weeks.
The only major question mark ahead of the trip to Anfield is captain Heung-Min Son. The South Korea international has been sidelined since Apr. 10 and Spurs could opt to protect him to be ready for the all-important Europa League semifinals.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancour, Bergvall, Maddison; Johnson, Kulusevski, Solanke
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Score Prediction
Liverpool will show why they're 42 points clear of Tottenham in the standings and cruise to a Premier League title-winning victory at Anfield.
The Reds dismantled Spurs 4–0 in their last meeting and, although the final scoreline might not be as lopsided, Slot's side will dominate the match. Mo Salah will end his four-game goal-drought and fire Liverpool in front.
Spurs haven't won at Anfield in the Premier League since 2011 and there's little reason to believe that trend won't continue Sunday.
In the end, it'll be a day of celebrations at Anfield, as a new Premier League champion will be crowned.