Liverpool XI vs. Tottenham: Salah’s Spot in Jeopardy—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon looking to make amends for Tuesday night’s glum European loss.

Relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur are Liverpool’s rebound opponents after a dismal defeat in their Champions League round of 16 first leg with Galatasaray, the Reds succumbing to a 1–0 scoreline in Istanbul for the second time this season.

One eye will be on the return leg on Wednesday but Liverpool must first overcome struggling Spurs, who themselves were utterly humiliated in a 5–2 loss at Atlético Madrid midweek. Arne Slot’s side need victory to strengthen their push for Champions League qualification.

Liverpool Sweating on Alisson Fitness

Alisson is an injury doubt. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alisson, seemingly the world’s most injury-prone goalkeeper, was missing for the loss at RAMS Park and remains a doubt heading into the weekend. Slot has revealed he’s “hopeful” of the Brazilian’s return, but a late fitness test is required to determine his availability.

Federico Chiesa was another midweek absentee, the Italian missing through illness rather than injury, and he’s expected to make his comeback against Spurs—although he will only be used from the bench if he makes the squad.

Long-term absentees Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni continue their recoveries, too.

Slot has decisions to make elsewhere due to poor performances and the need for rotation ahead of the second leg. Mohamed Salah, who was substituted after an hour in Türkiye following another dreadful showing, is no longer certain of his starting berth, while the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez and Milos Kerkez could be rested.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa.

Alisson, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Changes will come after defeat in Istanbul. | FotMob

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—Alisson’s deputy produced some important stops to prevent Galatasaray from extending their advantage and may be called upon again this weekend.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Something needs to change down Liverpool’s right wing, which looked stale and predictable midweek. Frimpong could displace Joe Gomez at right back to provide some much-needed energy.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—After an improved spell, Konaté reverted to his early season form on Tuesday. Fortunate not to single-handedly gift Galatasaray a second—spared by a questionable offside call—the Frenchman needs to up his levels against ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk started his 29th consecutive fixture in Istanbul, the longest run of any outfield player at Liverpool since stalwart Jamie Carragher’s 33-match streak from December 2009 to May 2010.

LB: Andy Robertson—After an excellent FA Cup showing at Molineux, Robertson was relegated to the bench in place of Milos Kerkez midweek. The roles could be reversed against Spurs.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Seldom afforded a rest due to Liverpool’s poor squad planning, Gravenberch will likely be forced to start all three matches before the March international break.

DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Mac Allister looked absolutely shattered in Istanbul and deserves to be preserved ahead of the second leg. Szoboszlai could sink into the double pivot to cover.

RW: Mohamed Salah—In fear of another public outburst, Slot could well start Salah again this weekend. A recent flurry of goal contributions cannot mask consistently desperate displays down Liverpool’s right.

AM: Florian Wirtz—After a rusty performance on Tuesday, Wirtz could return to his preferred central role against Spurs. The German can really hurt an abysmal Tottenham defense from the No.10 position.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Rio Ngumoha should start against Spurs based solely on form, but Gakpo appears destined to return at left wing. More is needed from the Dutchman with Ngumoha sparkling in every appearance.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Ekitiké scored in Liverpool’s victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December and will be seeking to torment a leaky defense without the suspended Micky van de Ven.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE