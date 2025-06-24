‘Long-Term Deal Sealed’—Barcelona on Verge of Bargain Signing
Barcelona are expected to complete the signing of FC Copenhagen teenager Roony Bardghji early next week, according to reports.
Bardghji famously scored a late Champions League winner for Copenhagen in their thrilling 4–3 win over Manchester United in November 2023, a week before his 18th birthday.
United and a number of other Premier League clubs have been credited with interest in the teenage forward ever since, but it emerged on Friday that Barcelona had made contact with Copenhagen over a potential transfer.
Fabrizio Romano reports a deal between the two clubs has now been verbally agreed, which will see Barcelona pay just €2 million ($2.3 million) as a fixed fee plus add-ons and will include a sell-on clause. The Swede is expected to a sign-long term contract at Camp Nou.
Bardghji, still only 19, scored 10 goals for Copenhagen across 2023–24, although his 2024–25 campaign ended up being almost wiped by an ACL injury suffered in May 2024. After 334 days out, he made his comeback in late March and had made six appearances by the end of the season.
Born in Kuwait but raised in Sweden from the age of six, Bardghji is a right winger and could be a more than adequate backup for fellow teen starlet Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.
The Catalans are also hoping to sign Athletic Club flyer Nico Williams for the left flank, if they have the finances to complete the deal—the Euro 2024 winner has already agreed personal terms. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford appears to be holding onto hope that he will get the chance to join from Manchester United as an understudy for main central striker Robert Lewandowski.
Where 2025 Ballon d’Or contender Raphinha fits into the plans remains unclear. The Brazilian has just completed an epic season on the left wing, but faces being replaced by Williams, or perhaps moved into a No.10 position in the middle of the pitch.