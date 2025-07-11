Luka Modric Picks Favorite Real Madrid Memory in Emotional Final Tribute
Luka Modrić has named La Décima as his favorite memory from his illustrious Real Madrid career.
Modrić, who turns 40 in September, saw him Madrid tenure come to an end with elimination from the Club World Cup, paving the way to a free transfer to AC Milan which is expected to be announced in the coming days.
For one final time, Modrić sat down with club media to reflect on his 13 years at the Santiago Bernabéu, admitting lifting Madrid’s 10th Champions League title in 2014 holds a special place in his heart.
“It’s hard to choose one moment among so many precious moments I’ve experienced here, but I always highlight and want to remember La Décima, because that’s where we can say it all began,” Modrić reflected. “It started the dominance of the last 12 or 13 years, which has been incredible, winning six Champions League titles in 10 years.
“I always mention La Décima because it was impressive, and the way we won it perfectly defines what Real Madrid is all about—never giving up and believing until the end. We did that and we showed it in that game.
“I’ll also remember the celebration at Cibeles. It was something very beautiful and unforgettable for Real Madrid fans, because the number 10 is special. For me too, it’s a special number. When I remember that celebration, I always smile.”
Reflecting on his wider Madrid career, Modrić admitted the enormity of his achievements at the Bernabéu has not yet sunk in.
“It’s difficult to say, but they are mixed emotions,” he continued. “An unforgettable, glorious and winning era has ended.
“What I’ve experienced gives me even more joy. Remembering everything I’ve achieved here makes me very happy, even if it’s over. At Real Madrid, I’ve grown as a player and as a person. Real Madrid has given me everything as a footballer, and for that I will be grateful for life. I will always be a Real Madrid fan.
“It’s been a long journey, but an unforgettable one. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person. I have another home away from home, because Madrid and Spain are like my second home. I’m very happy and sure that with time I’ll become even more aware of what I’ve achieved, because I’m going to need some time to sum up all the emotions and everything I’ve accomplished here.
“I’ve never thought about how I’d like to be remembered. However [fans] want me to be remembered. As a good person, first and foremost. And as a player who has always given his all, who has respected everyone: his opponents, his teammates and the fans; as a player who has always given his all for Real Madrid.”