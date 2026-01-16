Man City Injuries: Every Player Missing for Manchester Derby

Manchester City are searching for their first Premier League win of 2026 in Saturday’s Manchester Derby, and the Cityzens can ill-afford any more imminent slip-ups if they’re to keep pace with Arsenal at the summit.

The Gunners are six points clear after City’s streak of draws, but Pep Guardiola’s side enter the upcoming derby off the back of an excellent result in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Newcastle United. A 2–0 victory means they have one foot in the final.

That triumph was made all the more impressive by their volume of injuries in defence, with Guardiola calling upon a teenager who spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford to partner Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola would be brave to retain Max Alleyne in his starting XI on Saturday, but the manager’s hand may be forced, given that their injury situation in defence hasn’t changed in time for the derby.

Here are the players Man City will be without when they make the short trip across town to the Theatre of Dreams.

Rúben Dias

Dias is dealing with a hamstring injury. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Status: Out

Out Potential Return Date: February

The hamstring injury Dias picked up at the start of the year will keep him out for a few more weeks, with Guardiola suggesting the Portuguese international will be “back soon” in his pre-match press conference.

The City boss projected Dias to miss up to six weeks after the extent of his setback became clear after the 1–1 draw with Chelsea on Jan. 4.

Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol is out for the long haul. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Status: Out

Out Potential Return Date: Unknown

Guardiola provided a few encouraging injury updates regarding his stricken defenders ahead of the derby, but he also confirmed that Gvardiol, who fractured his leg in the draw with Chelsea, won’t be back anytime soon.

The Croatian international had been a mainstay in City’s defence, but is now set to miss much of the remainder of the season.

Nico González

Friday’s training will determine whether González will play in the derby. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Status: Doubt

Doubt Potential Return Date: vs. Man Utd (17/01/26)

González was seemingly finding his feet at the base of Man City’s midfield over the autumn, but the Spaniard, who joined the club a year ago, has been beset by another fitness setback.

City have been without the midfielder for the past couple of outings due to a minor bone injury sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion on Jan. 7.

He’s seemingly back in contention for the derby, with Guardiola confirming that Friday’s training session will determine whether he plays a part at Old Trafford. City have Rodri available if González isn’t deemed fit.

John Stones

Guardiola hopes to have Stones back soon. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSportGetty Images

Status: Out

Out Potential Return Date: February

Man City are planning for life after John Stones, having agreed a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi on Friday.

Stones has struggled with injuries since City’s 2022–23 treble-winning campaign, and Guardiola simply hasn’t been able to rely on him consistently. As a result, the England international is poised to move on when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He hasn’t featured since the start of December due to a thigh injury, and has likely already played the final Manchester Derby of his career.

Omar Marmoush

Egypt are involved in the third-place playoff at AFCON. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Status: AFCON

AFCON Potential Return Date: vs. Bodø/Glimt (20/01/26)

Marmoush has scored twice for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations, but his side were knocked out of the competition by Senegal in the semi-finals. Still, the forward isn’t back in Manchester yet. Egypt may not be involved in Sunday’s final, but they’re facing off against Nigeria with third place up for grabs.

Marmoush will return to the City squad soon after, and he could be involved in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Bodø/Glimt.

Oscar Bobb

The injured Bobb has been linked with a move away. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Status: Out

Out Potential Return Date: February

The young Norwegian winger hasn’t had much injury luck since his pre-season breakthrough in 2024, and he’s currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

There‘s fiercer competition for places out wide after Antoine Semenyo joined the club, and talk has started to surface regarding a potential loan for Bobb this month. The winger, though, isn’t expected to be fit again until February.

Savinho

Savinho picked up a knock at the start of the year. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Status: Out

Out Potential Return Date: February

Savinho came close to leaving the club in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur particularly keen, but the Brazilian stayed put.

Guardiola said in October that he was pleased with the progress the winger was making, but Savinho’s season so far has been pretty underwhelming. Injuries have played a part, and his latest knock, which he suffered on New Year’s Day at Sunderland, will keep him out of action for a “long time.”

He’s expected to be back at some point in February.

Mateo Kovacic

Kovačić is recovering from surgery. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Status: Out

Out Potential Return Date: Unknown

Kovačić’s comeback in the autumn was brief, as the Croatian international underwent surgery to fix a nagging heel injury.

The midfielder isn’t expected to be back anytime soon, but the head of Croatia’s medical department, Tomislav Vlahović, believes he’ll be fit long before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Thus, it seems likely that Kovačić will play for City again this season.

