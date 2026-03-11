Man City Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Hopes All But Extinguished

Manchester City’s hopes of even reaching the Champions League quarterfinals lie in tatters after they fell to an embarrassing 3–0 defeat in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Real Madrid.

Man City were considered favorites for their journey to the Santiago Bernabéu but any chance of progressing hangs by a thread after the conclusion of the first leg. Federico Valverde single-handedly downed Pep Guardiola’s men, the Uruguayan’s exceptional first-half hat-trick leaving the Cityzens on the brink.

Things appeared set to worsen for City after the break as Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Madrid a penalty, but the goalkeeper saved the subsequent spot kick to spare his side’s blushes. It did little to reinvigorate the visitors, however, who were unable to muster any response in the closing stages.

A horrendous defeat means City are now tasked with overturning a three-goal deficit in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium—something only achieved on four occasions during the knockout phase in the Champions League era.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Guardiola’s team selection came back to haunt him. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Guardiola demanded his players “face the game with incredible respect” despite the underwhelming form of their hosts across recent weeks. However, the attack-minded lineup chosen by the former Barcelona manager suggested he was not overly concerned of the threat posed by a Madrid side without Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

Using Savinho and Jérémy Doku as natural wingers, Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo as orthodox center forwards and Bernardo Silva as a marauding midfielder underscored Guardiola’s confidence in the capabilities of his team, but his brave selection soon appeared foolish.

City found themselves three goals behind at the break as Madrid—and more specifically Valverde—conjured up their trademark European magic. The direct approach of the hosts sliced through a vacant midfield and punished an exposed backline. Not for the first time this season, City had been undermined by their uninspiring defense.

There were individual errors, of course. Nico O’Reilly and Gianluigi Donnarumma both failed to cover themselves in glory for Madrid’s opener, for example, but the disconnect between City’s overstocked attack, threadbare midfield and sluggish defense was the main issue during a disastrous first half.

Changes were made at halftime and throughout the second period to provide greater balance but the damage was already done—things could have been even worse had Vinicius scored his penalty. Guardiola has been accused of overthinking lineups in critical clashes during his time with City and another brave selection leaves his side scrambling for a miracle at the Etihad in the second leg.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-4)

Man City suffered an embarrassing defeat. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—7.0: Unconvincing for Madrid’s opener and then conceded a penalty for felling Vinicius Junior. Made amends by rebuffing the Brazilian’s spot kick but hardly covered himself in glory at the Bernabéu.

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov—6.2: Selected for the solidity he offers but struggled to match Vinicius when he drifted over to the left flank, often being undone by the Madrid star’s speed and agility.

CB: Rúben Dias—5.9: Offered little leadership in a faltering backline but at least made one crucial intervention to prevent a certain Vinicius goal.

CB: Marc Guéhi—6.0: Surprisingly unconvincing on his Champions League debut as a hesitant performance was punished by Madrid’s forwards.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—5.1: Endured a rotten evening in Spain’s capital. Caught cold for Madrid’s opening goal, failed to track Valverde’s run for their second and was regularly bamboozled in his own defensive third.

DM: Rodri—7.6: Tasked with holding the midfield together—often completely by himself—but was powerless to deny Madrid in transition.

DM: Bernardo Silva—6.5: Operated much further forward than Rodri when City had possession but was unable to find the pockets of space he thrives in. Silva’s advanced position left gaps across the pitch.

RW: Savinho—6.2: Thwarted by Ferland Mendy during the first half and was unsurprisingly sacrificed as Guardiola sought greater control after the break.

ST: Antoine Semenyo—6.2: Attempted to spice things up in the final third but was often greeted by an immovable Antonio Rüdiger.

ST: Erling Haaland—5.7: The kind of completely anonymous performance that comes under scrutiny when City taste defeat. Managed just 10 touches across the match.

LW: Jérémy Doku—6.8: Madrid doubled and sometimes tripled up on Doku to ensure Trent Alexander-Arnold was well covered. The Belgian understandably struggled to wriggle free of white shirts.

SUB: Tijjani Reijnders (46’ for Savinho)—6.1: Helped steady the ship and shore up the midfield.

SUB: Rayan Cherki (70’ for Semenyo)—6.2: Unable to spark a City fightback from the bench.

SUB: Rayan Aït-Nouri (70’ for Silva)—6.3: Freed up O’Reilly to move into midfield and help tighten things up.

SUB: Omar Marmoush (82’ for Haaland)—N/A

Subs not used: James Trafford (GK), Marcus Bettinelli (GK), John Stones, Matheus Nunes, Max Alleyne, Nathan Aké, Nico González, Phil Foden.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Nico O’Reilly struggled in Spain. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Nico O’Reilly scored on his previous trip to the Bernabéu but those memories will now be replaced by a chastening evening for the youngster. Moved back to left back after his recent stint in midfield, O’Reilly was partially culpable for Madrid’s first two goals and spent much of the night chasing shadows. A return to the center of the pitch is required in the coming weeks.

scored on his previous trip to the Bernabéu but those memories will now be replaced by a chastening evening for the youngster. Moved back to left back after his recent stint in midfield, O’Reilly was partially culpable for Madrid’s first two goals and spent much of the night chasing shadows. A return to the center of the pitch is required in the coming weeks. Guardiola’s decision to start both Jérémy Doku and Savinho left City horribly exposed in transition, both wingers taking residence high in the Madrid half and failing to cover their fullbacks. The latter was withdrawn at the break and Guardiola will be reluctant to start either in the return leg back in Manchester next week.

and left City horribly exposed in transition, both wingers taking residence high in the Madrid half and failing to cover their fullbacks. The latter was withdrawn at the break and Guardiola will be reluctant to start either in the return leg back in Manchester next week. Madrid were without their starting striker and one would be forgiven for believing City were missing Erling Haaland as well. An invisible display from the Norwegian will come under fire, especially when the visitors were desperate for a goal to edge them back into the tie. Not for the first time in 2026, it was an outing to forget for Haaland.

The Numbers That Explain Man City’s Bruising Defeat

A bitter defeat for City. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images.

City’s defense was opened up repeatedly at the Bernabéu, underscored by the fact they allowed 2.59 expected goals (xG) . A truly desperate performance at the back.

. A truly desperate performance at the back. Things were not much better at the other end of the pitch. City had just eight shots and managed only 0.56 xG themselves as they struggled to open up Madrid.

themselves as they struggled to open up Madrid. City managed 10 corners but were unable to channel their Premier League title rivals Arsenal from dead balls, barely threatening from their set plays throughout.

Statistic Real Madrid Man City Possession 40% 60% Expected Goals (xG) 2.59 0.56 Total Shots 12 8 Shots on Target 7 4 Big Chances 3 1 Passing Accuracy 86% 90% Fouls Committed 11 13 Corners 1 10

