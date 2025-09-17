Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli: Rodri Rested, Foden Starts
Pep Guardiola is aiming to overcome a familiar nemesis on Thursday night, as Manchester City welcome Scudetto holders Napoli to the Etihad.
Antonio Conte has had the Spaniard’s number in the past, and is part of an exclusive managerial club who boast a positive head-to-head record against Guardiola (4W-0D-3L).
His Napoli side re-emerged as Italy’s supreme force last season, and, with the help of an all-time Man City great in Kevin De Bruyne, are aiming to make a splash in UEFA’s premier club competition this term.
It’s a fixture that’s certainly not devoid of narratives, and Guardiola will also have to consider Sunday’s big Premier League duel at the Emirates. Here’s how the City boss could set his team up on Gameweek 1 of the league phase.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—It was the perfect start to life in Manchester for Donnarumma, who helped the Cityzens claim local bragging rights on Sunday. He saved his best work at Paris Saint-Germain for this competition.
RB: Rico Lewis—Guardiola will surely rotate in defence for Thursday’s game, with Abdukodir Khusanov impressive at right-back against the Red Devils. However, the Spaniard has played down the idea of the former Lens defender emerging as City’s full-time starter at the position.
CB: Rúben Dias—John Stones is on the comeback trail, but Dias is likely to remain a constant at the heart of City’s defence.
CB: Nathan Aké—Joško Gvardiol has been eased into the new season, so he’s unlikely to start again here after playing 90 minutes at the weekend. Aké is available to offer the Croatian international respite.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—The academy graduate blossomed into an effective left-back last term, and will likely assume the role again on Thursday, given that Rayan Aït-Nouri is once again an injury doubt.
DM: Nico González—It’s going to take Rodri a little while to rediscover a level close to his pre-injury form. There’s still plenty of rust to shake off, but Pep will want him in his team for Arsenal on Sunday. Thus, the City boss could rotate Nico into his side against Napoli.
RW: Oscar Bobb—Bernardo Silva doesn’t offer all that much by way of creative threat down the right flank anymore, so Bobb’s inclusion should add another layer to City‘s attack.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden will surely be given the chance to build on his excellent performance in the derby, during which he ended his nine-month-long Premier League goal drought.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—With Rayan Cherki out, expect the dynamic Dutchman to retain his place in City’s engine room. He’ll be keen to show up in front of De Bruyne.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku was another standout at the weekend, although his role could differ on Thursday. He’ll likely be tasked with hugging the touchline and isolating Giovanni Di Lorenzo one-on-one.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland is in the mood. The Nordic goal-machine was at it again in the derby, but he’s not merely chasing the Premier League Golden Boot this term.