Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Haaland Chasing Premier League Milestone
Manchester City will look to end the year with an important three points when they face off with Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.
The Cityzens have caught fire over the last four weeks, winning their last seven matches across all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s side now sit just two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, firmly back in the fight after briefly falling off earlier in the season.
A trip to the City Ground is next up for Man City, who will like their odds going against the 17th place Tricky Trees, even with a slew of players unavailable.
Omar Marmoush and Rayan Aït-Nouri remain with Egypt and Algeria respectively at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The injured Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovačić, Rodri and Jérémy Doku are also out for the clash, while John Stones faces a late fitness test.
Here is how City could line up for the Premier League clash.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma has only conceded one goal is his last four appearances, looking more and more comfortable between the posts with his new team. The goalkeeper should not be too busy against Forest’s depleted attack.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Ever since Nunes won the starting job on the right flank, he has been one of Man City’s most consistent players, delivering impressive showings against the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias should not have to exert himself to lock down Igor Jesus, who has just one Premier League goal to his name this season.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—When the two clubs clashed back in April, Gvardiol put in a masterful performance at the back and even got on the scoresheet.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—Without Aït-Nouri, Guardiola can ill-afford to give O’Reilly a rest despite the youngster’s heavy minutes as of late.
DM: Nico González—The Spaniard has been an unsung hero in the centre of the park while Rodri and Kovačić remained sidelined.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Fresh off making his 430th appearance for the Cityzens, Silva’s technical brilliance will likely be too much for Forest to handle.
CM: Rayan Cherki—There arguably hasn’t been a more exciting player to watch in recent weeks than Cherki. The Frenchman’s playmaking makes Man City’s attack look virtually unstoppable.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden’s return to form kickstarted Man City’s seven-game winning streak. The 25-year-old recorded seven goal contributions during the victorious stretch.
LM: Tijjani Reijnders—The summer signing keeps his place in Guardiola’s XI after snagging a goal and an assist in his last two appearances.
ST: Erling Haaland—One more goal and Haaland surpasses Didier Drogba on the Premier League all-time goalscorers list. The Norway international sits on 104, and 19 of those have come in 2025–26.