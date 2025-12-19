Man City Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Cherki Primed to Continue Red-Hot Form
Manchester City know they can be top of the pile come Christmas if they beat West Ham United and Arsenal slip up to Everton on Saturday night.
City are just two points behind Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and will leapfrog the table-toppers by conquering West Ham at the Etihad. Due to their superior goal difference, the Cityzens could then finish the weekend in top spot if Arsenal drop points at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s side have won six on the bounce in all competitions, extending their streak of victories in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal midweek, and are primed to stroll to another triumph against one of their favourite opponents.
Here is how City could line up against the relegation-threatened West Ham.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma is unlikely to come under much pressure at the Etihad and will be well-rested for anything that comes his way after enjoying a night off midweek.
RB: Matheus Nunes—The Portugal international supplied Erling Haaland with a delightful cross for City’s opener at Crystal Palace last weekend, taking his tally to four goal contributions in 14 Premier League games this term.
CB: Rúben Dias—Much like his goalkeeper, Dias won’t expect to be overworked on Saturday, but he will need to keep close tabs on West Ham’s chief threat Jarrod Bowen.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Dias and Gvardiol both scored during City’s last Premier League home match and the centre backs will be eager to exploit West Ham’s defensive frailties from set pieces.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—With Rayan Aït-Nouri having teamed up with Algeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Guardiola has little choice but to start impressive rising star Nico O’Reilly.
DM: Nico González—Guardiola has admitted City would not be in the positive position they are now without González at the base of midfield, especially with Rodri and Mateo Kovačić still sidelined.
RM: Bernardo Silva—One of Guardiola’s favourite pupils, Silva was only called upon for the final quarter of the Wednesday night win over Brentford. At 31 years old, such rests are appreciated.
CM: Rayan Cherki—Having endured an injury-hit start to life in England, Cherki is now proving his worth. The Frenchman has proven unstoppable lately and scored another exquisite goal midweek as he continues to ooze class.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden has scored six goals in his last four league appearances and looks well-placed to punish an uncertain West Ham defence without a clean sheet since the end of August.
LM: Savinho—Jérémy Doku’s injury means another opportunity for Savinho, who was on the scoresheet against Brentford. The Brazilian needs a run of starts to build momentum following a quiet first half of the term.
ST: Erling Haaland—Few teams are more frightened of Haaland than the Hammers. The colossal Norwegian has scored nine times in just six duels with them—five of those strikes coming last season. His tally now sits at 23 goals in all competitions for City.