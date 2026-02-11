Man City vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City and Fulham have their work cut out if they’re to provide even a semblance of the chaos of their previous meeting when they lock horns again on Wednesday night.

Fulham looked on course to be heading towards a heavy Premier League defeat when City visited Craven Cottage in early December and took a 5–1 lead at the start of the second half. However, buoyed by Samuel Chukwueze’s introduction, Marco Silva’s side staged a dramatic revival that just stopped short of an all-time great comeback.

Their 5–4 defeat extended their losing run in this fixture to 16 games, and they’re aiming to avoid a third consecutive league defeat on Wednesday night after Everton came from behind to win at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

City enter a fixture they’ve dominated over the past decade, having claimed a rare victory in dramatic circumstances at Anfield on Sunday. Their late turnaround has supplied more spice to a title race that threatened to drift away, and the once-perennial champions can cut Arsenal’s lead to three points before the Gunners travel to surprise-package Brentford on Thursday.

What Time Does Man City vs. Fulham Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Wednesday, Feb. 11

: Wednesday, Feb. 11 Kick-off Time : 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Referee : Paul Tierney

: Paul Tierney VAR: Neil Davies

Man City vs. Fulham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Man City : 5 wins

: 5 wins Fulham : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 0

Last meeting: Fulham 4–5 Man City (Dec. 2, 2025)—Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man City (WWDWW) Fulham (LLWLW) Liverpool 1–2 Man City Fulham 1–2 Everton Man City 3–1 Newcastle Man Utd 3–2 Fulham Tottenham 2–2 Man City Fulham 2–1 Brighton Man City 2–0 Galatasaray Leeds 1–0 Fulham Man City 2–0 Wolves Fulham 3–1 Middlesbrough

How to Watch Man City vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

Man City Team News

Rúben Dias is back in action for City. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rúben Dias played his first minutes in over a month at the weekend, but his arrival was enforced after Gianluigi Donnarumma clattered into Abdukodir Khusanov, who was named Man City’s Player of the Month for January.

Guardiola has confirmed that the young Uzbek defender will be available to face Fulham, but Dias’s availability means the City boss has more wiggle room. Marc Guéhi could have a new partner on Wednesday night, although the pair got to know each other a little bit at Anfield.

John Stones is on the mend but not yet ready to return to action, while Joško Gvardiol is sidelined for the long haul. Further up the pitch, City will hope to have Savinho and Jérémy Doku available at some point this month.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham

There’s no place in Guardiola’s team for Phil Foden again. | FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Cherki, Bernardo, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland.

Fulham Team News

Oscar Bobb made his Fulham debut at the weekend. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Oscar Bobb is in line to face his former club almost immediately after signing for the Cottagers. The young Norwegian winger appeared off the bench at the weekend, but could be thrust into Silva’s starting XI at the Etihad, given his connection.

Fulham are likely to be without Tom Cairney and Saša Lukić in midfield, but Alex Iwobi has evolved into a standout operator in a deeper position this season. He’ll partner Sander Berge on Wednesday night.

Calvin Bassey, who was superb at the Africa Cup of Nations, may be recalled in defence, while electric winger Kevin could be utilised against a vulnerable City backline.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Fulham have a wretched record in this fixture. | FotMob

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jiménez.

Man City vs. Fulham Score Prediction

Fulham have generally been impressive under Marco Silva this season, but they are prone to rather prolonged malaises. Back-to-back defeats mean another mid-table Premier League finish seems inevitable, with Saturday’s loss particularly damaging for their European hopes.

While Man City have stellar records against most domestic rivals in recent years, the Cityzens have had more joy in this fixture compared to any other. Fulham have rarely turned up against the Sky Blues since their heroic victory on this ground in Apr. 2008 that helped keep them in the top flight.

Of course, this iteration of City can be got at, and Fulham, with their tidy balance in possession, should have joy against an occasionally haphazard press that can be manipulated. However, with City in the mood after Sunday’s shenanigans, they’re bound to pile the pressure on Arsenal at the summit.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Fulham

