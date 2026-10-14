Man City vs. PSG Player Ratings: Superstar Forwards Light Up Champions League Classic

Paris Saint-Germain ran out 4–2 winners during an utterly breathless Champions League classic with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Cityzens had reveled in their role as pantomime villains during an emphatic win over Liverpool at the weekend, but a first home match since their damning guilty verdict for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules proved far less enjoyable. PSG produced one of the most complete first-half performances in recent Champions League history and deservedly boasted a three-goal halftime lead at the Etihad Stadium.

An astonishing move which started by PSG’s corner flag culminated in Désiré Doué firing an exquisite opener into the bottom corner, and the Frenchman turned provider two minutes later as he teed up Ousmane Dembélé’s far-post header. Vitinha proceeded to sweep home a pinpoint finish from the edge of the box to widen the advantage.

City came roaring back after halftime, though, creating an abundance of opportunities as they sought to stage an incredible turnaround. Erling Haaland scored either side of Maghnes Akliouche’s strike from range, but profligacy and a shocking first-half display ultimately proved costly for the home team.

Despite Ferran Torres missing a late penalty, PSG still clinched a second-successive European victory following their demolition of Slovan Bratislava last month. But for City, a first competitive defeat under Enzo Maresca leaves them with just three points from their league phase campaign so far.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

PSG were unplayable during the first half at the Etihad. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

This was an otherworldly first-half performance from PSG as they tore the Premier League leaders to shreds on their own patch courtesy of some extraordinary attacking sequences. An emphatic reminder of why they remain the world’s best team.

City were pulled from pillar to post during a chastening 45 minutes. On every occasion, they pushed high up the field to press their visitors, who were bypassed with alarming ease and sent scuttling back toward their own goal with a sense of dread in the pit of their stomachs. Unfortunately for Enzo Maresca and his players, PSG were not in a merciful mood.

Each of their three goals were beautiful, with the first the pick of the bunch. An impeccable one-touch move from back to front eventually found Doué and, seconds later, the back of Donnarumma’s net.

The second was similarly well-worked as Doué, instead of firing another effort toward goal, dinked a delicate cross to Dembélé, who made no mistake from a tight angle as he nodded PSG further in front.

PSG’s third epitomized their swagger. Another awe-inspiring move ended up at the feet of Vitinha after Warren Zaïre-Emery’s audacious flick, and the midfielder calmly bent his shot into the near post to cap an electric spell.

It’s fair to say PSG’s first-half performance will live long in the memory.

Man City Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)

City were well beaten on home soil. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—5.4: Bruised by his former employers. Caught out at the near post by Doué for PSG’s opener and then endured an embarrassing moment as he ultimately parried Akliouche’s shot into his own goal. At least earned some redemption by saving Ferran Torres’s spot kick.

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov—5.8: Doué outsmarted him repeatedly throughout the first half, but Khusanov improved after moving to center back.

CB: Rúben Dias—5.5: Among the City defenders completely incapable of stifling a fearsome PSG forward line. Withdrawn at the break.

CB: Marc Guéhi—5.5: An evening to forget for Guéhi as PSG’s attack ran riot.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—7.1: Coped relatively well with Maghnes Akliouche, yet found it much tougher to handle Achraf Hakimi’s overlapping runs.

CM: Elliot Anderson—6.7: Often outnumbered by PSG’s classy three-man midfield. Received more support once Ayyoub Bouaddi entered the fray.

CM: Enzo Fernández—7.5: Readily involved in the final third as he spurned a huge chance and crashed the woodwork.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—7.2: A chaotic and clumsy performance from Semenyo which lacked the necessary end product in City’s time of need.

AM: Rayan Cherki—6.3: Simply a passenger as City were dismantled. Hooked at halftime.

LW: Jérémy Doku—6.8: After stunning Anfield with his cameo on Sunday, this was Doku at his least effective. Completely nullified by Hakimi.

ST: Erling Haaland—9.1: Scored twice to offer City hope of a remarkable comeback. Also saw a plethora of other chances come and go.

SUB: Ayyoub Bouaddi (46’ for Cherki)—7.8: Made a really positive impression off the bench, even assisting Haaland’s second.

SUB: Matheus Nunes (46’ for Dias)—6.2: Conceded the late penalty with a late sliding challenge.

SUB: Iliman Ndiaye (46’ for Doku)—7.7: Incredibly direct, which terrified PSG’s defense.

SUB: Nico O’Reilly (90’ for Fernández)—N/A

Subs not used: Gerónimo Rulli (GK), Marcus Bettinelli (GK), Rico Lewis, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Vitor Reis, Mateo Kovačić, Phil Foden, Allan.

PSG Player Ratings vs. Man City (4-3-3)

Doué strut his stuff in Manchester. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Matvey Safonov—7.1: Beaten twice by Haaland, yet still made some important contributions to deny the hosts.

RB: Achraf Hakimi—7.4: Typically forward-thinking in possession, wreaking havoc with his darts into dangerous zones—one of which saw him head an effort off the post.

CB: Marquinhos—7.2: Came under increasing pressure and just about held things together despite some nervy moments.

CB: Willian Pacho—6.7: Made some crucial interventions despite PSG’s worrying defensive performance after the break.

LB: Nuno Mendes—7.9: Cleared one City effort off the line and won the PSG penalty with an impressive burst into the box.

CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery—7.4: The Frenchman’s backheel assist was worth the admission fee alone.

CM: Vitinha—8.6: Thumped home PSG’s third with precision and power during another silky display in the middle of the field.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—8.1: Just exceptional. Assisted Doué’s opener and was at the heart of PSG’s best attacking moments.

RW: Maghnes Akliouche—7.7: Just about etched his name on the scoresheet following a terrific effort which was rebounded in by Donnarumma.

ST: Ousmane Dembélé—8.4: The Frenchman simply adores the Champions League. He has now scored 11 in the competition since the beginning of last season.

LW: Désiré Doué—8.6: A dazzling creative performance. City simply couldn’t handle him.

SUB: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (66’ for Doué)—6.2: Didn’t cause City as many issues as one might have expected.

SUB: Ferran Torres (76’ for Dembélé)—5.6: Missed a penalty against his former side.

SUB: João Neves (76’ for Zaïre-Emery)—6.7: Provided some fresh legs.

SUB: Lucas Hernández (84’ for Ruiz)—N/A

SUB: Lucas Beraldo (84’ for Zaïre-Emery)—N/A

Subs not used: Adam Mouak (GK), Lucas Chevalier (GK), Ilia Zabarnyi, Lucas Digne, Dro Fernández, Quentin Ndjantou, Mika Godts.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Vitinha delivered on the big stage. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

There were some outstanding performances within the PSG team, most notably in midfield and attack. Doué was particularly impressive as he tormented City’s defense and scored a super goal, while the likes of Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha both supported the offense with characteristically classy showings.

was particularly impressive as he tormented City’s defense and scored a super goal, while the likes of and both supported the offense with characteristically classy showings. Haaland added to his growing European tally with two clinical efforts, yet the Norwegian will be hugely frustrated to have only bagged a brace. He ended the match having taken eight shots in total, with one particularly important save from Matvey Safonov denying him a hat trick from close range.

added to his growing European tally with two clinical efforts, yet the Norwegian will be hugely frustrated to have only bagged a brace. He ended the match having taken eight shots in total, with one particularly important save from Matvey Safonov denying him a hat trick from close range. There were some seriously disappointing performances in City’s defense. Marc Guéhi and Rúben Dias were among those to struggle against PSG’s forward stars, while Donnarumma also floundered despite a penalty save.

The Numbers That Explain the Chaos

This was a modern classic in Europe’s premier competition. There was a total of 42 shots, 19 efforts on target and 10 big chances shared out between the sides .

. In the end, the Cityzens will feel frustrated not to have scored more, with 2.57 expected goals created —more than PSG’s 1.83.

—more than PSG’s 1.83. For the first time ever, City conceded three first-half goals in a home Champions League match. That’s how impressive PSG’s display was before the break.

Statistic Man City PSG Possession 54% 46% Expected Goals (xG) 2.57 1.83 Total Shots 27 15 Shots on Target 9 10 Big Chances 6 4 Pass Accuracy 85% 84% Fouls Committed 10 11 Corners 11 2