Man City XI vs. Galatasaray: Haaland, Foden Decisions Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City are aiming to end their Champions League league phase campaign with victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday night.

Victory could see the Cityzens finish in the top eight of the table and secure automatic progression to the last 16 as a result, but their fate will also be decided by results elsewhere across Europe.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola ahead of a pivotal encounter, an extensive absentee list makes City’s challenge much trickier against an impressive Galatasaray side.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium 🏆 Competition: Champions League

Champions League 📊 Recent form: WWLWL

Team News

New arrival Antoine Semenyo is ineligible to play. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Rodri, Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guéhi, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, Mateo Kovačić, Nico González

Rodri, Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guéhi, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, Mateo Kovačić, Nico González 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Winter recruits Marc Guéhi and Antoine Semenyo will both be forced to sit out of Wednesday’s game as they’re not registered to feature in the Champions League. Rodri is also suspended in midfield after last week’s red card against Bodø/Glimt.

Injuries further deplete Guardiola’s resources with three centre backs absent in the form of Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones, while Mateo Kovačić and Nico González, both natural replacements for Rodri, are missing in midfield.

In the wide areas, Oscar Bobb and Savinho are battling fitness issues.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1)

Pep Guardiola has a depleted defence. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Offered improvements from an awkward evening at Bodø/Glimt when taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, earning a much-needed clean sheet in the triumph.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes made his return from illness against his former side at the weekend and impressed in the win with both an assist and a shutout. Will aim to replicate those standards against Gala.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—With Gvardiol, Dias, Stones and Guéhi all missing in the heart of defence, Khusanov will be handed another opportunity against Galatasaray and will be pushed to his limits by Victor Osimhen.

CB: Nathan Aké—The Dutchman will be tasked with leading a weakened backline against a lively forward line, with Aké having to provide plenty of cover for Khusanov against Osimhen.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—Leroy Sané makes his return to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday having departed City back in 2020. O’Reilly should be asked to thwart the speedy German.

DM: Rico Lewis—The absence of Rodri, González and Kovačić leaves City lacking defensive cover in their midfield, potentially opening the door for Lewis to be utilised further forward—as he was unsuccessfully against Bodø.

DM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders is likely to join Lewis in midfield and will be required to provide as much defensive cover as possible.

RW: Rayan Cherki—Cherki has not been immune to criticism during City’s tough spell but the Frenchman has generally been a shining light with his performances in attacking midfield and out wide.

AM: Bernardo Silva—Guardiola always turns to Silva when he requires control and confidence on the big stage, with the Portuguese rarely failing to deliver—even if his performances have become increasingly less eye-catching.

LW: Phil Foden—Foden has now failed to score in his last 10 matches across all competitions and was even dropped against Wolves. He has a point to prove.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland was another surprise absentee against Wolves, dropped to the bench as his replacement Omar Marmoush scored. He’s now five games without finding the back of the net.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE