Man City XI vs. Leeds: Guardiola Makes Cherki, Foden Calls—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City can keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal this Saturday when they travel to Elland Road for a crucial battle with Leeds United.

The Cityzens will close the gap at the summit to just two points with victory. Arsenal are then tasked with responding when they host Chelsea the next day. However, as Pep Guardiola’s side discovered in November’s 3–2 victory, conquering Leeds will not be straightforward.

The Whites moved six points clear of the relegation zone with an impressive draw at Aston Villa last weekend and have already taken points off Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United on their own field in West Yorkshire this season.

City can’t afford any slip-ups in a critical clash.

Man City Without Key Winger for Elland Road Trip

Jérémy Doku is still missing for Man City. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Guardiola has attempted to remedy Jérémy Doku’s absence in a myriad of ways in recent weeks, the Belgian most recently replaced by Omar Marmoush in a left wing/striker hybrid role However, City certainly miss the explosivity and sheer speed of their diminutive winger.

Doku’s direct approach and exceptional agility would have come in handy against Leeds, who are likely to set up in a low block to frustrate the Manchester visitors, with Guardiola having to find a different solution with the 23-year-old still sidelined.

He’s not the only City player in the treatment room, either. The Croatian duo of Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić are still absent, while Max Alleyne is a doubt after being withdrawn early in the FA Cup fourth round win over Salford City two weeks ago.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Jérémy Doku, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Max Alleyne.

Jérémy Doku, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Max Alleyne. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

Man City could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Having become renowned for his spectacular, sprawling saves, Donnarumma will hope he isn’t required to pull any off on a first trip to Elland Road.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes endured a shocker in the reverse fixture, costing City one of the two goals they conceded, and the Portuguese defender will set about making amends on Saturday.

CB: Rúben Dias—An uncharacteristically shaky performance against Newcastle United last weekend saw him hooked at half time on a yellow card. Guardiola will demand greater composure against Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Co.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Someone for which composure is certainly not an issue, Guéhi has been an immediate hit in the heart of defense. If City win the title, his arrival could well be marked as the turning point.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Enjoying a run of starts at left back, Aït-Nouri is offering glimpses of his attacking potential as he grows in confidence with each passing week.

CM: Bernardo Silva—Guardiola appears to have found harmony in the middle of the pitch and Silva is essential to it functioning without a hitch.

CM: Rodri—A stellar performance in victory over Newcastle was reminiscent of his previous imperiousness. City need him to continue on his current trajectory and, most importantly, avoid injury if they’re to usurp Arsenal.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—The return to midfield has energized the academy graduate, who has now scored three in his last two Premier League games. He proved the match-winner with his assured brace last weekend.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—Alongside Guéhi, the arrival of Semenyo has proven transformative for City. The Ghanaian is ever so consistent, incredibly versatile and completely unflappable under pressure.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland’s returns have been modest by his extraordinary standards since the turn of the year but he managed two goals on his only previous trip to Elland Road. He will want to make the difference on a return to the city of his birth.

LW: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush has been in encouraging form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. He appears likely to feature ahead of Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden this weekend.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE