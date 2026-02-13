Man City XI vs. Salford: Guardiola Turns to Young Stars—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City welcome Salford City back to the Etihad Stadium 13 months after dismantling the League Two side 8–0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

City continued their trend of annihilating lower league opposition when destroying Exeter City 10–1 this year, and they’ve lucked out in the fourth round by drawing Salford once more—they must be thinking what have they done to deserve such punishment for making it an extra step.

Barring an all-time great upset, the Cityzens will canter into the fifth round and will be regarded as one of the favourites to win the competition. They’ve already reached the Carabao Cup final in what could be Pep Guardiola’s last season at the helm, and they’ve got as good a chance as any to reach the FA Cup’s showpiece event.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium 🏆 Competition: FA Cup

FA Cup 📊 Recent form: WWDWL

Team News

Could John Stones make his return this weekend? | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: John Stones, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Erling Haaland.

John Stones, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Erling Haaland. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-1-4-1

Guardiola has said he’ll decide after Friday’s training session whether Erling Haaland and John Stones will play a part in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

Stones was back in the matchday squad on Wednesday night but hasn’t played since November, while Haaland was forced off at half-time against Fulham with a knock. It doesn’t make much sense to risk the striker, given the level of opposition.

Otherwise, little has changed on the injury front since Fulham’s visit to the Etihad. City are still without Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić this weekend.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Salford (4-1-4-1)

City will be heavily rotated. | FotMo

GK: James Trafford—A big day beckons for Trafford at Wembley, and he’ll be hoping for a couple of big days out under the arch before the season draws to a close.

RB: Rico Lewis—We haven’t seen all that much of Lewis in 2026, but he should get a run out here with Matheus Nunes earning a rest.

CB: John Stones—Guardiola cast doubt over Stones’ status for Saturday’s game, but if he is good to go, it might be wise to give him a start to see how he fares.

CB: Max Alleyne—Youngster Alleyne has had a difficult few outings after a promising start to his City career. This could be the perfect game to re-establish his confidence.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—With Nico O’Reilly shining in midfield, Aït-Nouri could be City’s starting left back for much of the season that remains.

DM: Nico González—Rodri will almost certainly come out of the team here and open the door for González to earn a starting berth. If the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner receives a ban for his comments after the 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, City will need their January signing from last year to step up in a big way.

RM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki’s been a joy to watch in the new year, and could have lots of fun this weekend.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders—The Dutchman starred in City’s 3–1 win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup ten days ago, and he’ll almost certainly be back in the engine room.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—Bernardo Silva has manifested his champion mentality in recent weeks and deserves a rest. Thus, O’Reilly, who’s flourishing in his natural role and scored in midweek, could keep his place in the team. His first City goal came in this fixture last season.

LM: Ryan McAidoo—The 17-year-old scored on his City debut against Exeter in the third round, making a start here incredibly likely.

ST: Omar Marmoush—The Egyptian has to make the most of his opportunities when Haaland isn’t starting. The two didn’t look like they could complement each other in the recent Premier League clash with Liverpool, so Marmoush must give Guardiola something to think about through the middle.

