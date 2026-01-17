Man Utd’s 10 Biggest January Signings Ever

Manchester United have never been reluctant to splash the cash and while the majority of their blockbuster signings have come in the summer, there have been plenty of luxurious additions during the January window.

While never the ideal time to reinforce, there is an extensive list of stellar winter signings who have had transformative effects mid-season. Old Trafford has witnessed it first-hand on several occasions.

Some of the club’s most iconic performers of the Premier League era were drafted during January, including the likes of Andy Cole and Patrice Evra, but neither are among the most costly winter transfers in Man Utd history.

So, who are the most expensive United signings in January? Let’s break down the top 10.

10. Diego Forlán (£6.9 million)

Diego Forlán failed to make his mark at Man Utd. | IMAGO/PA Images

Having risen to prominence in Argentina with Independiente, United decided to part ways with £6.9 million for the services of Diego Forlán in January 2002. Hijacking Middlesbrough’s deal for the Uruguayan, the Red Devils gambled on the striker making good on his sizeable potential.



Forlan’s talents were untested in Europe and an unspectacular start to life never improved significantly enough for the forward to properly rival Ruud van Nistelrooy for game time.



After just 17 goals in nearly a century of appearances for the club, Forlan was eventually sold to Villarreal in 2004, less than two years after his arrival. Still, United fans fondly remember his quick-fire brace at Anfield in a 2–1 victory over arch rivals Liverpool.

9. Nemanja Vidic (£7 million)

A club legend. | IMAGO/Action Plus

Nemanja Vidić remains one of the greatest ever bargains. The Serbian bruiser arrived in January 2006 following an approximately £7 million move from Spartak Moscow, receiving little fanfare as an unknown quantity who had never appeared in one of Europe’s leading leagues.



It didn’t take long for the towering defender to make his mark in Manchester, however, with Vidić forming an extraordinary partnership with Rio Ferdinand during his first full season at the club. The rest, as they say, is history.



Vidić’s incredible ascent saw him earn renown as one of the world’s greatest central defenders and he proved instrumental to United’s dominance in the noughties. He left Old Trafford having won 15 titles in nearly nine years, including five league titles and the Champions League.

8. Wilfried Zaha (£10 million)

The winger never got going at Old Trafford. | Getty/Duane Burleson

Moving from a bona fide club legend to one of the unfortunate flops of the winter window, Wilfried Zaha’s spell at Old Trafford was as underwhelming as it was brief.



Having risen through the ranks at Crystal Palace and impressed with his blend of trickery, speed and determination, United put £10 million on the table for the Ivorian.



However, he made just four senior appearances for the Red Devils, spending the majority of his time on loan at Cardiff City and Palace—eventually re-joining the latter for a loss of around £7 million excluding add-ons.

7. Odion Ighalo (£10.5 million)

Odion Ighalo was a surprise addition. | Getty/Robin Jones

This one is slightly unconventional. Odion Ighalo was technically never a permanent United player, only joining on a six-month loan in January 2020. However, after his temporary stint was extended to a full year, the striker cost United around £10.5 million in fees and wages.



In desperate need of emergency centre forward cover, Ighalo was a surprise pick-up in the Ole Gunnar Solskjær era. Having impressed with Watford previously, the Nigerian was plucked from the Chinese Super League and set about silencing his doubters.



The addition of Ighalo was derided, especially given the finances involved in the deal, but he did at least score five goals for the club. He was yet another example of United’s dismal transfer strategy after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

6. Louis Saha (£12.8 million)

Louis Saha was Man Utd’s most expensive winter signing for a decade. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Injuries blighted Louis Saha’s stint at United but the Frenchman remained a clinical goalscorer when available. 42 goals in 124 appearances is a respectable tally for the striker, who usurped Forlan as the club’s most expensive winter signing when picked up in January 2004.



Saha was a handy provider for Ferguson alongside Wayne Rooney and Van Nistelrooy in the mid-2000s. He never scored more than eight in a Premier League season for the club having been more prolific at former employers Fulham, but he also never made more than 24 league appearances in a single campaign.



Without injuries, Saha could have been far more effective, but he remains well thought of in Manchester. He went on to play for Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and then Sunderland but won his final pieces of career silverware with United in 2008.

5. Amad Diallo (£19 million)

Amad’s £19 million fee is somewhat misleading. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

An initial base fee of £19 million appears a steal for somebody of Amad Diallo’s talent and potential, but it’s worth mentioning that the deal to sign the Ivorian from Atalanta also included up to £18.2 million worth of possible add-ons.



Regardless, Amad has proven an asset for several managers at Old Trafford and has found regular game time in the first team following fruitful loans with Rangers and Sunderland.



The tricky winger supplied 19 goal contributions in 2024–25 and has always injected pace and energy into United’s forward line when called upon. The future remains incredibly bright for Amad.

4. Patrick Dorgu (£25 million)

Patrick Dorgu was Ruben Amorim’s first addition. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu was the first signing of Ruben Amorim’s unsuccessful tenure and has struggled to make much of an impression since his £25 million transfer from Lecce. The left back has been suspect defensively but also lacks the necessary finesse going forward.



Of course, Dorgu is still young and has time to develop into an all-action full back, but United will want to see a significant return on investment sooner rather than later.



One thing the Denmark international boasts in abundance is speed and tenacity, but the jury remains out on him at Old Trafford. Perhaps he can win favour in the months and years to come.

3. Alexis Sánchez (£35 million)

The forward struggled at Old Trafford. | Getty/Clive Mason

This is another unorthodox transfer. Technically, Alexis Sánchez’s move from Arsenal to United in January 2018 was a swap deal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the other direction. However, as per reports at the time, both clubs valued the deal at around £35 million.



The move proved an unequivocal disaster for both United and Sánchez, who has since admitted he wished he had never left Arsenal for Old Trafford. Just five goals in 45 appearances followed for the winger as he failed to live up to previous owners of the fabled No.7 shirt.



Sánchez would jump ship pretty swiftly, joining Inter just 18 months after his arrival, with the forward completely incapable of replicating his stellar Arsenal form in Manchester.

2. Juan Mata (£37.1 million)

Juan Mata joined from rivals Chelsea. | IMAGO/PA Images

One of United’s best winter signings is Juan Mata. The Spaniard arrived in January 2014 and proceeded to make an impressive 285 appearances for the Red Devils, producing 51 goals and a further 44 assists in just under nine years at the club.



Mata instantly endeared himself to the United faithful and etched his name into the history books a little over a year after signing, scoring a winning brace in victory over Liverpool at Anfield—one of which was a brilliant bicycle kick. The equalising goal in the FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace the following season was another standout moment.



The attacking midfielder’s ingenuity and flair saw him star under several different managers during his United stint, with few more technically proficient players having turned out at Old Trafford over the past decade.

1. Bruno Fernandes (£47 million)

Bruno Fernandes has been worth every penny. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes is United’s most expensive winter addition and the Portuguese has merited such a colossal fee. An initial outlay of £47 million, potentially rising to £68 million, raised eyebrows in January 2020, but the United skipper has been a sensation since teaming up with the Red Devils.



While his petulant on-field behaviour has drawn criticism, with some questioning his legitimacy as United captain, there are no doubts over his quality. He continually tops the creative and goalscoring charts for the Red Devils and has produced some astonishing moments of artistry.



The attacking midfielder has thrived in a variety of roles and while his trophy cabinet is not as well-stocked as it would have been in another era at United, it’s not for a lack of trying. Fernandes has carried the Red Devils on his back for many years and has often been a sole source of positivity for the club on the pitch.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE