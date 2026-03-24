Man Utd’s Approach to Manager Search Makes the Job Michael Carrick’s to Lose

Manchester United are giving interim manager Michael Carrick every chance to make the permanent job his, with a report this week suggesting no other candidates have yet been contacted.

It marks a different tactic from the summer of 2024, when club officials actively weighed up potential replacements for Erik ten Hag and initiated at least informal contact with six options—including Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. Only then was it decided that Ten Hag would stay.

This time, the approach appears more relaxed. Carrick has the freedom to concentrate solely on results without worrying that he might be getting overlooked, all the while being kept on his toes in the knowledge that the club could still look elsewhere if results start to tail off.

Sky Sports notes that United are in no rush to make a long-term decision one way or the other while things are going as well as they are—Carrick has won seven of 10 games, beaten once.

A different Old Trafford hierarchy handed Ole Gunnar Solskjær a three-year contract at this stage of the 2018–19 season, following an impressive initial three months as caretaker.

Although the Norwegian later oversaw positive campaigns in both 2019–20 and 2020–21, results in the weeks right after he was upgraded to permanent manager suddenly dipped. But United in 2026 look determined to wait a bit longer to make the most informed choice they can.

As it stands, Carrick has a contract until the end of the season.

Carrick Still Favorite for Man Utd Job

Carrick has an edge on outside options. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ultimately, of all possible options, Carrick is in the strongest position because he’s already doing the job and doing it well.

United are top of the Premier League’s form table with 23 points from a possible 30 since the retired midfielder returned to Old Trafford and it would be hard to justify going in a different direction if Champions League qualification is achieved, given just how far the Red Devils fell last season.

The other thing working for Carrick is a lack of obvious or attainable alternatives.

Managers like Roberto De Zerbi, considered in the past, or Cesc Fàbregas have good reputations but are not proven at the level United are aiming for. De Zerbi impressed with Brighton & Hove Albion but has since been sacked by Marseille. Fàbregas was used to the elite level as a player and may well become a leading manager in time, but is still just in the infancy of his coaching career.

Carrick didn’t have much managerial experience behind him either, but it’s a little different because of his 15 years as a United player, assistant coach and caretaker manager from 2006 to 2021. Again, the fact that he’s already doing the job pretty well automatically removes a layer of risk.

The aforementioned Pochettino may become more viable by July, once his USMNT contract ends, but not necessarily at the expense of Carrick. And while there is no rush right now, that timeframe is also likely to be too late given that preseason will be underway.

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