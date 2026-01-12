‘Pole Position’—Man Utd Choose Favourite Interim Manager Candidate
Michael Carrick has emerged as the favourite to become Manchester United’s interim manager until the end of the season, multiple reports have revealed.
Having decided against immediately naming a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim, United have looked close to home for their next boss. Former players Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the latter of whom enjoyed a permanent spell in charge between 2019 and 2021, have both held talks.
It emerged at the weekend that negotiations with Solskjær had proven problematic in regards to his backroom staff. United’s current setup is a makeshift group of coaches from the academy, given Amorim’s entire team departed alongside him earlier this month.
Now, multiple reports in the English media state it is Carrick who is in “pole position” in the race to take charge of United.
The Times and Sky Sports News state United are likely to confirm their next interim manager in the next 48 hours, while the Daily Mail add there is hope inside Old Trafford that a decision could come as early as Monday.
Darren Fletcher: ‘Fragile’ Man Utd Stars Need Help
Temporary boss Darren Fletcher insisted after Sunday’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion that he had “zero indications” as to when his time in the dugout would end or who would be coming in to replace him.
With some words of advice for his successor, Fletcher warned United’s interim boss that they must offer urgent support to a “fragile” group of players who are at risk of seeing their season descend into chaos.
“I think you could see the players are fragile but they've got to respond,” Fletcher said. “Confidence is one of the most powerful things in football so when you don’t have it, you have to dig deep and then the confidence comes back.
“It’s over to them, they need to make sure that they have got a lot to play for this season. This team is still good enough to achieve success this season but they have to dig deep.”
Fletcher added: “It is a massive responsibility to lead this club. I have given it my best and I am disappointed not to win a game.
“I think there are some good things there but ultimately it wasn’t enough. I am more disappointed about that than anyone. I care for the club, I want the club to do well and I want the players to do well. I mean that. I have had my time as a player and loved every minute of it.
“Now it is about them. We need to help them, the club needs to help them, they need to help themselves.”