Man Utd ‘Consider’ Reappointing Former Favourite As Interim Manager
Manchester United are reportedly considering reappointing Ole Gunnar Solskjær as an interim manager for the remainder of the season
Ruben Amorim’s shock exit on Monday has left a power vacuum in the United dugout. A long list of permanent suitors has been quickly formed, but reports suggest that the club will first make an interim appointment for the remainder of the season before turning to a long-term option.
Solskjær has been billed as a leading candidate for this role by The Athletic given his experience and unique standing within the club.
The former striker spent the final 11 years of his playing career at Old Trafford, cementing his status as a club icon with the stoppage-time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final. Solskjær’s managerial career had been more modest, with a brief stint at relegation-doomed Cardiff City breaking up two spells in Norway with Molde.
In the stormy aftermath of José Mourinho’s bitter exit in December 2018, United turned to the “smiling assassin” initially in a caretaker capacity. Solskjær excelled during that interim spell, winning 14 of 19 games, including a famous comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. He was promptly appointed on a permanent basis.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Man Utd Spells
Statistic
Caretaker
Full Time
Duration
Dec. 19, 2018—March 28, 2019
March 28, 2019—Nov. 21, 2021
Games
19
149
Win %
73.7%
53.3%
Loss %
15.8%
25.5%
Goals Scored per Game
2.1
1.9
Goals Conceded per Game
0.9
1.2
Stats via Transfermarkt.
Solskjær’s reign as United’s manager—a role not befitting Ruben Amorim—was more testing. The Norwegian did oversee a third-place finish in 2019–20 followed swiftly by a runners-up position—José Mourinho is the only other United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson to climb as high.
However, Solskjær isn’t the only candidate for this short-term appointment.
Man Utd Turn to Former Players in Interim Search—Report
Darren Fletcher has been confirmed as United’s immediate solution to the vacant dugout for Wednesday’s Premier League meeting with Burnley. It had been widely claimed that the club’s Under-18s head coach would not be in consideration for the longer-term interim role, yet The Athletic report to the contrary.
Fletcher will supposedly be given “the chance to show his credentials” while Michael Carrick is another name floated. Jonny Evans, who only stepped down from his role as head of loans and pathways in December, is reportedly expected to join the coaching staff of this emergency setup.