Man Utd ‘Close Off’ Huge Departure After Ruben Amorim Exit
Manchester United have ended talks with Roma over the sale of striker Joshua Zirkzee, the Italian side’s sporting director has confirmed.
While Zirkzee was slowly starting to rediscover some prominence under now-departed manager Ruben Amorim, the Dutchman was still expected to leave Old Trafford this winter after starting just four matches across all competitions during the first half of the season.
Roma were seen as Zirkzee’s most likely landing spot and concrete negotiations between the two sides were ongoing earlier this month, but Amorim’s departure has seen the Serie A giants explore alternative targets.
Speaking to DAZN, Roma’s Frederic Massara confirmed a deal for Atlético Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori is on the cusp of completion after United made it clear they would not do business over Zirkzee.
“At the moment, United have closed off all transfer talks after the change of manager,” Massara explained.
“I doubt they’ll change their minds.”
Kobbie Mainoo Also Awaiting Clarity Over Man Utd Future
Zirkzee will be eagerly awaiting a final verdict on United’s next manager. The Dutch international is fighting a losing battle when it comes to earning a call-up for the 2026 World Cup, having not represented his country since November 2024 due to his struggles at United.
Any new manager, likely Ole Gunnar Solskjær or Michael Carrick, may opt to give more opportunities to Zirkzee over the second half of the campaign, while a similar decision will also have to be made on midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.
Like Zirkzee, the young Englishman was growing frustrated with a limited role under Amorim but will hope for a resurgence under a new manager, with a change in formation likely moving Mainoo away from his previous role as cover for Bruno Fernandes.
Temporary boss Darren Fletcher recently admitted Mainoo is “in a good place” following the departure of Amorim.
Decisions over Zirkzee and Mainoo’s futures could be accelerated in the coming days as United start to overcome their selection crisis. Fernandes is back from injury and Bryan Mbeumo is on his way back from the Africa Cup of Nations, providing more options for the new manager.