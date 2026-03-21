‘Furious’ Man Utd Plot Drastic Action After Bournemouth Controversy

Manchester United are ready to make a formal complaint to the Premier League over the officiating on Friday’s 2–2 draw with Bournemouth.

After taking the lead through a penalty, United were left seething to see appeals for second spot kick waved away after Amad Diallo was dragged down in the box, with tensions flaring after Bournemouth grabbed an equalizer almost immediately.

To make matters worse, United conceded a penalty later on in the game for what interim manager Michael Carrick argued was a “pretty much identical” incident, with center back Harry Magurie also sent off.

The inconsistency in the officiating, according to the Daily Mail, is set to be the subject of a formal complaint from United, who fear the repurcussions of the draw in their race for Champions League qualification.

Man Utd’s Numerous Concerns With Premier League Referees

Harry Maguire was unimpressed with the ruling. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

This complaint will not be the first time United have voiced concerns about decisions that have gone against them this season.

Indeed, United officials believe there have been “numerous errors” against them this year, including a failure to send off Brentford center back Nathan Collins, the denial of a penalty claim against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the decision to rule out Lisandro Martínez’s goal against Burnley in January.

Alongside questions about the officiating, United are also expected to chase an explanation over the amount of time added on at the end of the second half.

Carrick’s 10-man outfit were forced to hold on in stoppage time and were left stunned to see nine minutes added on. The second half did include four goals, two penalties and a red card, but United believe the stoppage time was excessive.

Could Bournemouth Draw Prove Costly?

Man Utd will be watching this weekend’s fixtures closely. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Fortunately for United, their good form under Carrick has given them somewhat of a parachute in the race for Champions League qualification.

United still remain in control of their own destiny, safe in the knowledge that seven victories from their remaining seven games would see them finish third at the very least, but the concern is that dropped points against Bournemouth drastically shrinks their margin for error.

The draw still leaves United four points ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who are back in action against West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool and Chelsea, narrowly behind in fifth and sixth, respectively, are both in action on Saturday and will hope to take advantage of United’s stumble. Neither can move ahead of the Red Devils at this point but the gap between all four teams could sit at just four points if all results go against United’s favor.

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