Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Chaos Reigns Supreme on South Coast

Manchester United were twice pegged back during an eventful 2–2 draw at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

The 2025–26 Premier League season has been dogged by accusations of stale soccer, but Bournemouth and Manchester United certainly know how to serve up a treat. Following on from the eight goals shared at Old Trafford in December, there were four scored on the south coast, two penalties and a red card for Harry Maguire to top it all off.

After twice taking the lead and being denied a contentious penalty, United will likely be more bitter about the outcome than their punchy hosts. The neutrals watching on would have been pleased just to feel something again this season.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The Moment That Defined the Match

What a second half at the Vitality!



⚪ 61' Bruno Fernandes scores from the spot

🍒 67' Ryan Christie equalises

⚪ 71' @ManUtd lead again through a James Hill own goal! pic.twitter.com/OifOxBQ8vd — Premier League (@premierleague) March 20, 2026

The great chess Grandmaster Savielly Tartakower once said: “Chess, that game of logic par excellence, consists of luck, luck and more luck.” The same could very much be said for soccer—perhaps without the logic.

It is often overlooked but any sport played with a round ball and the blunt instrument of a human foot is at the hostage of the fates. Fortune didn’t smile upon United on Friday night.

A matter of seconds after Amad Diallo was denied a strong penalty claim at one end of the pitch, robbing United of the chance to make it 2–0 following Bruno Fernandes’s opening spot kick, Bournemouth swept down the field as Ryan Christie prodded the hosts level in the same unbroken passage of play.

That the visitors’ minds were still on the perceived injustice in the opposite penalty box was evident from the swarm of white shirts which surrounded referee Stuart Attwell as the ball nestled in Senne Lammens’ net. Another official may have accepted that Adrien Trouffert’s tug of Amad was enough to fell the spindly winger, but a lengthy review from VAR accepted the on-pitch decision.

The defending—or absence thereof—also showed United’s distraction. Christie had the freedom of Dorset to receive the ball on the edge of the box, turn towards goal and pick out the bottom corner. United never regained their composure.

Having threatened to pull away from the Cherries after Fernandes gave the Red Devils a deserved lead on the hour mark, United played the rest of the match with a ragged edge, indelibly rattled by the non-penalty.

James Hill inadvertently nodded the visitors back in front from a set piece, but it was only seven minutes later that Maguire tugged Evanilson to the ground to give away a penalty and get off in the same action. Once again, United had curiously presented Bournemouth with a clear patch of green grass to work with right on the edge of their own box. The Cherries accepted the invitation.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)

Manchester United made their longest trip of the season on Friday night. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—6.9: United’s unflappable goalkeeper would make for a terrible tabloid journalist. Nothing he does ever remotely comes close to sensationalism, which makes some of the impressive saves look routine. Could do little about either Bournemouth goal.

RB: Diogo Dalot—6.9: Skirted around the fringes of the contest without getting overly involved at either end of the pitch.

CB: Leny Yoro—7.0: Too slow to close down Ryan Christie for Bournemouth’s equalizer on an underwhelming night.

CB: Harry Maguire—5.7: Back in the England squad with a new contract reportedly on the way, Maguire came into the contest on a high. He left the match 10 minutes early at his lowest ebb.

LB: Luke Shaw—7.3: No match in a foot race when confronted with the jet-heeled figure of Bournemouth’s Rayan. Struggled physically throughout.

CM: Casemiro—6.7: Booked inside the opening half-hour, Casemiro walked the disciplinary tightrope expertly across the following 60 minutes.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—6.5: The England returnee failed to exert his influence over proceedings in a densely packed middle third of the pitch.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—8.3: “It’s not a total free-for-all” Carrick insisted when discussing United’s newfound attacking freedom recently. Fernandes—who roamed up, down and across the pitch in constant search of the ball—adheres to a different set of rules.

RW: Amad Diallo—7.5: Forced a fine save from Đorđe Petrović and was unfortunately to be denied a penalty on a night of nearlies.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—6.6: Ferreted around without any fruits for his labor before getting subbed off.

LW: Matheus Cunha—8.0: Gave Bournemouth’s poor Álex Jiménez such a torrid evening the fullback was left whirling around like the last suitcase on an airport’s baggage carousel.

SUB: Benjamin Šeško (71’ for Mbeumo)—6.2: Scarcely touched the ball during one of his most uneventful cameos.

SUB: Ayden Heaven (82’ for Cunha)—N/A

SUB: Manuel Ugarte (82’ for Casemiro)—N/A

SUB: Mason Mount (90’ for Amad)—N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Tyler Fredricson, Tyrell Malacia, Tyler Fletcher, Joshua Zirkzee.

Player of the match: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

What These Ratings Tell Us

Bryan Mbeumo had a silent cameo. | Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

It was another frustrating outing for Bryan Mbeumo . The Cameroon international has now gone six straight games without scoring and scarcely looked like adding one during his 70 minutes on the pitch which produced just a single, blocked shot.

. The Cameroon international has now gone six straight games without scoring and scarcely looked like adding one during his 70 minutes on the pitch which produced just a single, blocked shot. Bournemouth’s Petrović enjoyed a fine evening in goal for Bournemouth, thwarting United’s frontline on numerous occasions.

in goal for Bournemouth, thwarting United’s frontline on numerous occasions. The lack of impact from Michael Carrick’s substitutes was stark. Benjamin Šeško has so often come off the bench to change a game for the Red Devils but failed to take a single touch inside Bournemouth’s box during his uneventful cameo.

The Numbers That Explain

Manchester United were held to just three shots in the second half , one of which was Fernandes’s penalty. Bournemouth, by contrast, racked up 11 attempts of their own after the break.

, one of which was Fernandes’s penalty. Bournemouth, by contrast, racked up 11 attempts of their own after the break. James Hill’s own goal forced by Fernandes’s in-swinging corner bolstered United’s tally of 15 set-piece goals this season , a tally only Arsenal can better in the Premier League this season.

, a tally only Arsenal can better in the Premier League this season. Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet away from home in the Premier League all season, perennially putting them on the back foot while on the road.

Statistic Bournemouth Man Utd Possession 55% 45% Expected Goals (xG) 1.57 1.77 Total Shots 16 14 Shots on Target 5 5 Big Chances 2 2 Passing Accuracy 85% 78% Fouls Committed 10 9 Corners 6 8

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC