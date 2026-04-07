Man Utd Identify ‘Budget Friendly’ Manuel Ugarte Replacement

Manchester United are reportedly taking interest in Southampton talent Shea Charles as a budget-friendly option to replace Manuel Ugarte, should the Uruguayan depart this summer.

United are in the market for more than one midfielder before next season. Casemiro is already confirmed to be going, while Ugarte is increasingly being linked with an exit after finding himself out of favor. That could leave Kobbie Mainoo as the only central midfielder in the senior squad.

The club is expected to go to the top of the market for Casemiro’s replacement—the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba remain linked, all valued at nine figures.

But the Daily Mail writes that United’s recruitment department is keeping abreast of a range of targets, with Charles on the radar if the budget is limited by failing to qualify for the Champions league. As it stands, Europe beckons thanks to a strong hold on third place in the domestic table.

Shea Charles’s Manchester, Jason Wilcox Connection

Shea Charles knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup. | Matt Watson/Southampton FC/Getty Images

Charles was born and raised in Manchester, spending 12 years on the Etihad Campus with Manchester City. He played one first-team game before leaving in 2023, sold to Southampton, where current United director of football Jason Wilcox was calling the shots at the time.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international—eligible through his mother—is valued at $26.5 million (£20 million). He didn’t play for the Saints in the Premier League last season, despite being part of the promotion effort, victim to a system change. Instead, he spent it on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, but is now back with Southampton as they aim for promotion again.

Charles was only a second-half substitute, as the Saints knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Saturday, but did score the late winning goal.

United, if interest is formalized, face potential competition from Everton and two other unnamed Premier League sides. Rangers would ideally like to be in the mix, but the Scottish giant cannot hope to compete financially with those south of the border.

Four Clubs Interested in Manuel Ugarte

Ugarte has no shortage of options and can use the World Cup as a shop window. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Ugarte’s Manchester United career has not gone to plan.

He emerged at Sporting CP as a lynchpin of Ruben Amorim’s successful team, before going to Paris Saint-Germain for big money. A strong start there eventually faded, but there was still plenty for United fans to be excited about in the summer of 2024.

When Erik ten Hag was sacked shortly afterwards, Ugarte was reunited with Amorim, adding even more potential. But it has never quite clicked for the Uruguay international. In the early weeks of this season, Amorim favored Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role, alongside Casemiro, while he is yet to start under Michael Carrick 10 games into the interim manager’s time in charge.

Still, at only 24, he has a lot of soccer left to play and there could be plenty of options come summer. Rumor has it that Juventus, Napoli, Ajax and Galatasaray are interested. Ugarte has played in Portugal, France and England since arriving in Europe five years ago, but Italy could be a great fit.

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