Manchester United have set a price tag of over $50 million for out on loan goalkeeper André Onana, according to Trabzonspor vice president Zeyyat Kafkas.

Onana’s first two seasons at Old Trafford fell well below the standards expected and consistent errors forced United into the goalkeeper market last summer—the Red Devils signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp at the end of the window.

The Cameroon international was swiftly sent on loan to Türkiye and the steady presence of Lammens in the United goal since has only shone a harsher spotlight on Onana’s underperformance since signing from Inter in 2023.

Despite Onana’s stock having plummeted since the Red Devils splashed $57 million on his services, Kafkas alleges they’re determined to recoup close to that fee when it comes to sanctioning a permanent exit.

“The price offered by Manchester United for André Onana’s purchase was in the €45-50 million ($52-58 million) range, and our President sincerely informed the club about the realities of Trabzonspor,” said Kafkas.

“I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana’s intention is to continue playing for a club in Europe if not in England. His family also thinks that way. The President wanted to explain the realities of Trabzonspor. However, if the circumstances change, the situation will change”

Man Utd Will Be Forced to Reduce Onana Valuation

Nobody will be paying $58 million for Onana. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

To say United’s valuation of Onana is ambitious would be an understatement. Almost three years after signing the stopper, who will turn 30 in April, they will find it impossible to recoup the total sum of their original outlay.

The reality is that United may be fortunate to earn half the amount they initially splashed on Onana, while finding a club willing to take on his $164,000-per-week wages will complicate a permanent departure.

Onana’s contract doesn’t expire until 2028 and if United are unable to find a permanent suitor for him, they will be forced to sanction further loans in an attempt to offload his salary.

He has played 21 games for Trabzonspor in all competitions this season, keeping four clean sheets for the third-placed Süper Lig outfit, but no matter how well he may do between now and the end of the season, Lammens will remain the first-choice stopper at Old Trafford.

What’s less clear is who is understudy will be. Altay Bayındır is currently fulfilling that role, yet he’s expected to return to his native Türkiye in the summer, potentially for less than $10 million. An exit would force United into the transfer market once more—either that or Onana could become one of the costliest understudies in world soccer.

