Man Utd Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out for Crunch Liverpool Clash

Michael Carrick has said his Manchester United roster is in “good shape” heading into Sunday’s clash against a depleted Liverpool.

United have the chance to complete their first Premier League double over their local rivals in a decade when the two sides convene at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

Carrick, the man hugely responsible for igniting United’s stuttering campaign, cannot take any credit for Man Utd’s rare triumph at Anfield last October, as Ruben Amorim oversaw the Red Devils’ first victory on the red half of Merseyside since 2016.

Back-to-back wins after succumbing at home to Leeds United mean Carrick’s side are on the brink of Champions League qualification and head into the weekend’s derby with a positive injury update.

However, the hosts, three points clear of their upcoming opponents, aren’t completely healthy on the fitness front. They do have some concerns, and here’s an overview of the players United could be without for Liverpool’s visit.

Luke Shaw

Carrick didn’t seem too optimistic about Shaw. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Injury: Muscle

Muscle Possible Return Date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

Luke Shaw’s career has been plagued by injuries since he suffered a horror double leg fracture during his second season at Old Trafford a decade ago. However, the defender has emerged as a staple of the Man Utd team this season. In fact, no one has played more minutes for the Red Devils than Shaw, who has started every single Premier League game.

There have been niggles here and there, but nothing that has forced him to miss a significant amount of time.

The muscle injury he picked up against Brentford, though, could sideline him for the upcoming fixture. Carrick didn’t provide much of an update after Shaw was forced off in the second half of Monday night’s win, and he wasn’t exactly optimistic on Friday.

“With Luke [Shaw], we aren’t sure if he will be ready, but we are hopeful,” the Man Utd boss said.

Matheus Cunha

Cunha missed Monday night’s win. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury: Hip

Hip Possible Return Date: May 3 (vs. Liverpool)

Matheus Cunha has enjoyed a decent debut season in Manchester, notching 10 Premier League goal contributions, including a couple of notable match-winners against Chelsea and Arsenal.

He’s primarily operated from the left-hand side with the license to drift infield. However, he was a surprise absentee on Monday night, with Carrick saying the Brazilian was dealing with a hip flexor issue.

The issue was played down at the time, and Cunha certainly has a chance of returning to the fold right away. “Matheus [Cunha] has done a little bit of work, so we are hopeful," Carrick said ahead of Sunday’s game.

Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt may not play again this season. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Injury: Back

Back Possible Return Date: Unknown

Matthijs de Ligt is yet to take to the field since Amorim’s departure, having last featured for the Red Devils in late November.

The Dutch defender is dealing with a back issue, and it’s not yet clear when he’ll be fit again. His World Cup has been thrust into serious doubt as a result, with the healthy stock of options Ronald Koeman has at his disposal meaning De Ligt is unlikely to be picked after such a lengthy absence.

He’s said to be continuing his recovery at Carrington, but it wouldn’t be a total surprise if he doesn’t play again this season.

Lisandro Martínez

Martínez serves the last game of his suspension. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Injury: Suspended

Suspended Possible Return Date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

We know for certain that Lisandro Martínez is unavailable this weekend. The Argentine had developed a strong partnership with Harry Maguire at the start of Carrick’s tenure, but an injury and a suspension means Martínez has barely taken to the field over the past couple of months.

The former Ajax center back was harshly dismissed for what was perceived to be a hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in United’s 2–1 defeat to Leeds last month. Because such an infringement is deemed “violent conduct,” Martínez was banned for three games.

He‘s serving the last of his suspension this weekend, and should be back in the starting XI next week at Sunderland.

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