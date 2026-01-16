Man Utd-Linked Oliver Glasner Confirms Decision on Crystal Palace Future

Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires this summer, ensuring he will be a free agent when Manchester United go in search of a permanent new recruit.

The Red Devils have settled on Michael Carrick as the figure to steer this listing behemoth through the rocky waters of the season’s remainder. The former midfielder may not carry the tag of “interim” but he has been explicitly contracted until June only.

At that point, the leadership team spearheaded by director of football Jason Wilcox will set about appointing a new permanent head coach. Glasner was promptly billed as the “top target” for this position in the immediate aftermath of Ruben Amorim’s stormy exit and the Austrian boss has now confirmed that he will be unattached once the current campaign ends.

Glasner revealed that he settled on this stance in a conversation with Palace chair Steve Parish three months ago.

Oliver Glasner’s tactics have impressed at Crystal Palace. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break,” he told assembled media on Friday. “We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

“We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It’s best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. I told the team today, because I think now it’s important to have clarity.

“We had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

Glasner In Search of ‘New Challenge’—But No Talks With Man Utd Yet

Oliver Glasner has overseen a remarkable transformation at Crystal Palace. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Glasner was keen to stress that his decision was not taken with any transfers in mind. The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has seen the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze sold off with club captain Marc Guéhi to follow this month.

Instead, he is simply in search of broadening his own horizons.

“I told Steve I’m just looking for a new challenge,” Glasner recounted. “I told him in October, it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written or said that is not true, and it was very tough for me not to respond. We have a great relationship, and we’re always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace.”

Glasner initially batted away questions about the vacant Man Utd position following Amorim’s departure and pressed forward with his focus solely on Palace. “I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history,” he insisted.

“We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.”

