‘Played a Blinder’—Why Man Utd Appointed Michael Carrick Instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Michael Carrick won the right to become Manchester United first team coach for the remainder of the 2025–26 season on his own merits, but his lack of any demands over long-term job security—which were reportedly made by Ole Gunnar Solskjær—appear to have bolstered his prospects.

One report went so far as to hail that short-term focus as an example of how Carrick “played a blinder” during the recent interview process.

In the immediate aftermath of Ruben Amorim’s surprise dismissal last week, Darren Fletcher was hurriedly promoted from the Under-18s to oversee United’s impending fixtures against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion. While the former Scottish midfielder was failing to inspire a win in either contest, United’s director of football Jason Wilcox was scouting around for a longer-term interim to hold the fort until the end of the season.

This process quickly spat out Carrick, Solskjær and Ruud van Nistelrooy as the three candidates. The former Dutch striker soon fell out of contention himself, leaving United with a straight choice between a pair of players from two different but equally successful eras of Sir Alex Ferguson’s glory days.

It was announced on Tuesday, eight days after Amorim’s departure, that Carrick had outmanoeuvred his friend and former colleague to secure the Old Trafford hot seat, which had appeared the unlikeliest outcome at one point of this nebulous uncertainty.

A series of reports on the behind-the-scenes process paint a picture of how Carrick’s impressive character, a kind word from Ferguson and a timely bout of flu all played their role in this appointment.

Fortunes Conspire Against Solskjær

Carrick’s many merits should be pointed out. The retired and highly regarded former midfielder is said to have convinced Wilcox of his leadership qualities and willingness to collaborate during his in-person interview last Thursday, per the Daily Mail.

The plans laid out by Carrick for the remainder of the season are also described as “impressive,” much like his “enthusiasm” for the role and knowledge of those already in United’s squad.

However, that Carrick went first in the interview process also appears to have been a factor. The same report claims that the balance of the decision was “already swinging decisively in Carrick’s favour” by the time Solskjær sat down for his one-on-one on Saturday.

Solskjær’s meeting only had to be delayed until the weekend after he caught “a bout of flu” on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

It wasn’t only the Norwegian’s immune system conspiring against him. United’s hierarchy are thought to have been “perturbed” by early reports billing Solskjær as the frontrunner for the vacant position, conjuring up a level of excitement akin to his first interim spell back in 2018 which ultimately forced the club to bow down to public opinion and hand him a full-time contract. There is no suggestion that the 52-year-old was driving this media push, yet it still worked against him.

Memories of how Solskjær’s first spell ended—with the coach in tears following a 4–1 humbling at Watford after repeatedly coming unstuck against opponents who did not allow United to counter attack—are also thought to have put Wilcox off.

Job Security Requests

Once Solskjær sat down for his interview with Wilcox, Sky Sports News claim that the former permanent coach asked about what lay ahead beyond the current season.

In the event that he enjoyed the same success which came during his first caretaker stint—namely, hitting the club’s ambitions of Champions League qualification—Solskjær is thought to have requested some guarantees that his stay in the dugout would be extended. A clause in his contract is said to have been floated.

These demands were not replicated by Carrick, which is largely why the same report claims he “managed the situation very, very well.”

The Appointments After the Appointment

The makeup of Solskjær’s backroom staff was also a known obstacle. Once it became clear that Carrick—his No. 2 during his first stint at Old Trafford—was not interested in reprising that role, the identity of the former Molde boss’s support team was found to be decidedly lacking.

Carrick not only had some available assistants lined up which Wilcox would have been familiar with—Jonathan Woodgate shared four seasons with the former winger at Leeds United—but was also prepared to accept advice on his other appointments.

The arrival of Steve Holland, an experienced former assistant at Chelsea and the England men’s national team, is described as a move made by Carrick and Wilcox “together.”

Influential Backing

Multiple reports claim that Ferguson, that looming figure hanging over the club—in the eyes of Roy Keane at least—was consulted about which of his former players he would favour. Carrick got his backing.

Solskjær, however, reportedly felt that he had the support of Wilcox and United’s CEO Omar Berrada, with perhaps a lack of endorsement coming from the ownership group: the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In the end, Wilcox will be credited with Carrick’s appointment. After spectacularly failing with Amorim’s arrival, the director of football can only hope for better from his choice this time around.

