Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League
Manchester United will bring their woeful campaign to a close on Sunday afternoon when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Wednesday had offered the Red Devils the chance for redemption via winning the Europa League but a lifeless performance in the final saw them defeated 1–0 by fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur. Their display was befitting of their season and has only exacerbated the club’s litany of issues at the end of a miserable year.
Ruben Amorim, who is seemingly secure in his role despite his disastrous tenure thus far, will want his side to give the Old Trafford faithful something to celebrate on the final day of the season, but given Man Utd haven’t won a domestic match since March and are languishing in 16th, the Portuguese coach won’t be too optimistic.
Here’s how he could line his side up for Villa’s visit.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana—With Villa still chasing Champions League qualification on the final day, Onana will expect to be tested regularly by the likes of Morgan Rogers, Marco Asensio and Ollie Watkins.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro returned to the fold in Bilbao midweek and didn’t do too much wrong in defeat. The Frenchman has only been involved in two clean sheets since the beginning of February and is unlikely to finish the term with another.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire has been one of Man Utd’s strongest performers this season—albeit that’s an incredibly low bar—but it’s not been enough for him to make Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—A summer departure looks inevitable for Lindelöf, who will likely enjoy one last outing at Old Trafford this weekend. An appearance against Villa will be his 284th in Man Utd colours.
RWB: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian produced an encouraging first-half display in the Europa League final and looked his side’s most likely route to goal. However, his standards dropped after the restart as Man Utd slumped to a tame defeat.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo will be aiming to play a more prominent role for Man Utd next season having suffered with injuries and a drop in performance levels this term. He’s only started 19 of the club’s 37 Premier League games.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte was a surprise omission from the lineup midweek and the Uruguayan was an unused substitute in Bilbao. He’s yet to show the consistency required to thrive in the Premier League.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu will be tasked with thwarting Premier League Young Player of the Season nominee Rogers, who has 27 goal contributions in all competitions across the campaign.
RF: Bruno Fernandes—The Man Utd skipper admitted uncertainty over his future after leading the club to defeat in the Europa League final, with Al Hilal reportedly interested in prising him away from Manchester.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—It was another largely anonymous performance from Man Utd’s struggling Scandinavian on Wednesday night. Ten goals in 51 appearances is simply not good enough.
LF: Mason Mount—With Alejandro Garnacho having been told to find a new club this summer, he won’t feature for Man Utd at the weekend. Mount, who started the Europa League final ahead of the South American, could feature again on Sunday.