Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Cunha to Replace Fernandes Creativity
Manchester United are seeking a first home victory in two months when they host Newcastle United in Boxing Day’s sole Premier League fixture.
The Red Devils haven’t won on home soil since their 4–2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in late October, losing to 10-man Everton prior to frustrating draws with West Ham United and Bournemouth. Three festive points in front of their supporters would be a welcome gift for Ruben Amorim.
Newcastle will prove challenging opponents, however, with Man Utd having lost five of their last six duels with the Magpies. The absence of skipper Bruno Fernandes alongside a host of other missing regulars will force the Red Devils to dig deep on Friday.
Here is how Man Utd could line up against their Tyneside visitors.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens was helpless to stop either of Morgan Rogers’s wonderful strikes in the 2–1 defeat at Aston Villa last Sunday and will be eyeing only a second clean sheet since his summer switch.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro was partially culpable for both Rogers goals against Villa and has looked shaky in recent outings. A lack of options at right-sided centre back ensures another start for the Frenchman, however.
CB: Ayden Heaven—Injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have left Man Utd without a leader in the centre of defence. Heaven has struggled to fill the void, but the 19-year-old performed admirably at Villa Park.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw has started all 17 of Man Utd’s Premier League matches this season and the return of Lisandro Martínez is yet to threaten his place in the lineup.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot was the subject of Roy Keane’s ire after the Villa defeat after being accused of “not doing enough” for the Red Devils. He will want to respond to criticism against Newcastle, but faces a tough battle with livewire Anthony Gordon.
CM: Casemiro—Casemiro served his one-match suspension against Villa and was sorely missed in the Midlands. The Brazilian’s return is timely given injuries to Kobbie Mainoo and, more importantly, Bruno Fernandes.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The absence of Fernandes will leave a gaping creative hole in midfield, with Ugarte hardly the man to replace his captain’s attacking invention. However, Amorim has no other real options now Mason Mount has been deployed further forward.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Some excellent pressing forced Man Utd’s goal against Villa, but it wasn’t a particularly inspiring performance overall from the wingback. He will be handed a tough test by one of Anthony Elanga or Jacob Murphy.
RF: Matheus Cunha—Man Utd desperately need Cunha to fill Fernandes’s creative shoes and his recent form is encouraging. Two goals and an assist in his last three matches suggest he can help cover the loss of the Portuguese playmaker.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Benjamin Šeško made a first start in seven weeks at Villa Park and should retain his place in the team ahead of Joshua Zirkzee. Rust is to be expected after a lengthy absence.
LF: Mason Mount—Amorim could be tempted to drop Mount into midfield, but he’s much more effective as a forward option. The Englishman is another who must step up in the absence of not only Fernandes, but Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.