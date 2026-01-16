Man Utd ‘Join Race’ for Premier League Star Ahead of Summer Squad Overhaul

Manchester United are considering a move for Nottingham Forest centre back Murillo at the end of the season, a report has claimed.

While results have improved for United this season compared to the previous campaign, concerns still remain over the squad which has been inherited by interim manager Michael Carrick and the Red Devils are expected to be active in the summer transfer window once a permanent boss is found.

Among the areas of concern is centre back, where Harry Maguire is approaching the end of his contract. As United prepare for a possible departure, the Daily Mail name Murillo as a potential replacement.

Murillo is said to be “prominent” on United’s radar ahead of a move for a new defender in the summer and is thought to be open to leaving Forest, despite still being under contract until 2029.

United are by no means Murillo’s only admirers. Since his arrival in the Premier League in the summer of 2023, his impressive performances have prompted links to the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool as well.

Speaking on the Benja Me Mucho podcast last year, Murillo confessed he has long planned to use Forest as a stepping stone for a bigger move.

“I had the dream of playing in the Premier League, and I had that thought,” he explained. “I thought, ‘I’ll go to Nottingham Forest, have a good year, and then I’ll go to a big club.’

“I had that in my head. I’d choose Manchester City, but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad.

“There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either. It would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”

United arrive in 2026 with four players staring down the final six months of their respective contracts.

Alongside Maguire, a decision will also have to be made about the future of defensive midfielder Casemiro, who developed into one of Ruben Amorim’s most-trusted players after a disappointing start to life under the Portuguese tactician.

United do have a 12-month option to extend Casemiro’s contract but are reluctant to do so because of his enormous wages. The Brazilian is the club’s top earner and negotiations over a new deal at reduced terms are expected to be held in the coming months.

Left back Tyrell Malacia and reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton are also in the final months of their deals.

