Man Utd Sent Strong Warning Over ‘Disrespectful’ Midfielder Interest

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has blasted reports linking midfielder Bruno Guimarães with Manchester United this summer as “nonsense” and “disrespectful.”

Recent reports have gone as far as to claim that Guimarães is in advanced talks over a blockbuster switch to United, with departing midfielder Casemiro personally involved in the pursuit of his preferred successor.

“I don’t even know how to respond to that.” Howe fumed. “I don’t even think I should because it’s a waste of my energy.

“I’m not going to be impolite because I don’t think it’s the forum to do that in. For me it’s a nonsense story.

“Bruno’s our captain, he’s fully committed. He’s injured at the moment, his only focus is coming back to fitness.

“For me, it is not the time to think about it. In the summer, you can understand those stories a little bit more because the transfer window is open. To say our captain is in discussions with another club is totally disrespectful to Bruno more than anything else. He is totally committed here.”

Man Utd’s Midfield Alternatives

Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali have both been linked with exits from Newcastle. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

As Casemiro prepares to depart on a free transfer, United find themselves needing to go big in midfield this summer.

The Brazilian’s departure could coincide with an exit for the struggling Manuel Ugarte, potentially leaving just Kobbie Mainoo as the only natural central midfielder as the youngster nears an agreement over a new contract.

With the purse strings loosened, United have been able to pursue some blockbuster targets. Guimarães sits towards the top of the wish list but is by no means the only option. Indeed, he is not even the only Newcastle player admired by the Red Devils.

Teammate Sandro Tonali is another attracting increasing interest from Europe’s elite ahead of a summer window in which most top sides are expected to pursue a midfielder. Shortlists are becoming longlists as the level of competition necessitates plenty of alternatives.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is a popular choice—Manchester City are thought to be leading that particular charge—with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba also admired inside Old Trafford.

At this stage, United will be exploring their options, evaluating which players are available and what it would take to land their signatures. An early move to snap up a key target would be ideal but such progress is almost certain to be delayed until after the World Cup.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC