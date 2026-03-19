Casemiro ‘Personally Recommends’ Man Utd Successor Chased by Real Madrid

Manchester United are described as in “advanced talks” to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães for $91.9 million (£69.1 million), intended as a replacement for the departing Casemiro.

According to Reuters, Casermiro—already confirmed to be leaving Old Trafford in a matter of months when his contract runs out—has “personally recommended” Guimarães to United. The Brazilian considers his international teammate an “ideal successor” due to his “leadership and experience.”

The pair have played together in Brazil’s national team since Guimarães made his debut in 2020. He shares similar qualities with Casemiro, who has made his career as an elite defensive midfielder, but with an ability to also go box-to-box and score a significant number of goals.

There is said to have been “initial contact” highlighting “mutual interest” in a deal.

The Newcastle captain’s future has come up for debate following the club’s elimination from the Champions League and the likelihood that the Magpies will fail to qualify for next season’s competition.

Real Madrid Keen on Signing a Midfielder

Bruno Guimarães wouldn’t just suit Man Utd. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to the same report, there is also “renewed” interest in Guimarães from Real Madrid, which could prove problematic for Manchester United. Los Blancos hoped to sign the player from Lyon in 2022, only to be gazumped by nouveau riche Newcastle at that time.

The original interest was driven by Carlo Ancelotti, who is no longer Real Madrid manager but continues to hold influence through his position as Brazil boss, “backing” another approach.

Real Madrid have been forced to focus recruitment efforts in other parts of the pitch in recent years, but midfield is in desperate need of attention after not replacing either Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić in the last two summers. Rumor now has it Eduardo Camavinga could be sold.

Would Guimarães Signing Change Man Utd’s Summer Priority?

United were already rumored to be in the market for a new midfielder long before Casemiro’s future was cleared up. If Guimarães, among the best in the world in his position, is intended as a direct replacement for the five-time Champions League winner, the lack of depth in the middle of the pitch would still exist.

But if the best part of $100 million is spent on Guimarães, 28, it remains to be seen whether the club would still pursue Elliot Anderson—valued in excess of $130 million—or opt for a cheaper alternative to add the necessary depth to a unit that otherwise includes Kobbie Mainoo and the now seldom seen Manuel Ugarte. Anderson is also linked with Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The club is expected to have an inflated budget due to a likely return to the Champions League and the associated riches the competition delivers, but interim manager Michael Carrick has alluded to interest in a left winger, with other positions still in need of strengthening too if the club is to start building towards the target of winning the Premier League title again by 2028.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER