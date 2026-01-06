Ruben Amorim Involved in ‘Intense’ Bust-Up With Key Player Before Man Utd Exit
Ruben Amorim’s final weeks as Manchester United manager involved a furious training ground clash with defender Lisandro Martínez, a report has revealed.
Amorim was relieved of his duties earlier this week after a breakdown in his relationship with those above him at Old Trafford, although his public display of frustration came after United officials had already decided to pursue a change of manager.
Reports state Amorim “blew up” in a conversation with sporting director Jason Wilcox shortly before his dismissal and, according to The Athletic, that sort of explosive temper also found its way to the training ground.
During a session in December, centre back Martínez is said to have taken issue with Amorim’s reluctance to hand him more minutes following his return from injury. The Argentina international had been sidelined since February with a serious knee injury before his comeback in the final game of November.
Martínez is said to have made his frustrations clear to Amorim, believing he was ready to start matches again, and the situation escalated into what is described as an “intense” incident in which the pair squared up to each other.
Interestingly, the consequences of the clash may well have been positive. Martínez made five substitute appearances before being named a starter in the 1–0 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day and was even given the captain’s armband.
Martínez captained United over the two games that followed, which proved to be Amorim’s final two games in charge.
Amorim Kickstarted Process of Man Utd Exit
While United officials may not appreciate the sight of their manager butting heads with a key player like Martínez, the reality is the issues which led to his exit from Old Trafford were far more significant.
Amorim is believed to have taken issue with those above him, including Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, voicing their opinions on his divisive 3-4-2-1 formation. While United’s hierarchy wanted a change in setup to get the best out of the current squad, Amorim wanted more new signings to help his preferred system reach its full potential.
During his final meeting with Wilcox, Amorim was left so furious that he is said to have informed the sporting director that he wanted to leave Old Trafford and would be calling his agent to try and secure such an arrangement.
Wilcox is then said to have spoken with the squad to stress his surprise towards Amorim’s exit wish, which was ultimately granted on Monday morning after a quick meeting between those in charge.
The decision was not taken lightly, given it is understood to have cost United nearly £10 million ($13.5 million) in buy-out fees, but Wilcox was adamant the relationship with Amorim was irreparable.