Man Utd Star Hints at Reason for Michael Carrick’s Success

Senne Lammens has hinted Manchester United players found former manager Ruben Amorim’s tactics too complicated, with current interim boss Michael Carrick having the opposite effect.

Amorim was tipped to revolutionize the playing style in the red half of Manchester when he was poached from Sporting CP towards the end of 2024. But the 3-4-2-1 system that had delivered his success in Lisbon never translated to the squad he inherited at Old Trafford.

Amorim eventually oversaw United’s worst season in 51 years in 2024–25 and a poor—albeit not quite that bad—start to this season left him under pressure. Amid growing speculation of tension behind the scenes as the January transfer window began, he was let go because United executives “had not seen enough signs of evolution or progress” under his guidance.

Cut to Carrick’s return to the club and a run of seven wins, two draws and one defeat in 10 games that has pushed United into a strong position to qualify for the Champions League again for the first time since 2023. The job could be his on a permanent basis in a matter of months.

Clear and Direct Messaging Key

According to Lammens, the main thing Carrick has done is go back to basics. That was apparent from the way United approached his first two games against Manchester City and Arsenal, favoring wingers and quick transitions brimming with the United ‘DNA’ that has been such a talking point.

The goalkeeper didn’t name Amorim, but the nature of his praise directed towards Carrick feels damning of the Portuguese in the circumstances.

“The first thing was [Carrick’s] ability to make everything quite clear and [present] a direct message. He didn’t make it too difficult for us,” Lammens told The Athletic.

Michael Carrick has taken a simpler approach. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“Sometimes, managers make a plan [that is] too complicated, and then some players don’t buy in and it’s difficult to get on the same level for everyone. But from the first game, it was quite clear what [Carrick] wanted.

“He was not asking the most difficult things, but also he was able to let our players thrive in their qualities. At the back, not giving goals away is one of the most important things, and then our players in front can make a difference. That’s probably what has been working the best.”

Man Utd’s Route Back to the Champions League

Senne Lammens is enjoying a strong debut season. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Securing Champions League qualification gives Carrick an excellent chance of being appointed full-time, with the riches the UEFA competition will bring also vital to the club’s financial prosperity.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League standings at this late stage of the campaign and, crucially, have no distractions other than then seven remaining league fixtures. Conversely, Aston Villa are all still active in at one other competition, and Liverpool and Chelsea in two.

Six points separate United from Liverpool in fifth. While a top-four finish guarantees Champions League qualification, fifth place is likely good enough through a UEFA European Performance Spot coming the Premier League’s way, and it’s seven points back to Chelsea in sixth.

Five wins from United’s last seven games will guarantee a minimum fifth-place finish. That also assumes Chelsea win all of their remaining league fixtures. But the struggling Blues have won only one of their last six Premier League matches, so it is likely to be fewer. United and Chelsea are also due to face each at Stamford Bridge on April 18 that is effectively a ‘six-pointer’ in the race.

The Premier League Race to the Champions League

Position Club Points Remaining Fixtures 3rd Man Utd 55 Leeds, Chelsea, Brentford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Brighton 4th Aston Villa 54 Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Fulham, Tottenham, Burnley, Liverpool, Man City 5th Liverpool 49 Fulham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Man Utd, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford 6th Chelsea 48 Man City, Man Utd, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Tottenham, Sunderland

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