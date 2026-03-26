‘I Do Believe’—Man Utd Star Drops Surprise Ruben Amorim Prediction

Manchester United center back Harry Maguire insisted that he has full faith in the club’s former manager Ruben Amorim having “an amazing career” and winning “many, many football matches” at a different club, putting the Portuguese coach’s failings down to the players.

Amorim endured a tumultuous 14-month tenure at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished 15th last term after losing the Europa League final to a Tottenham Hotspur side which were slumped two places below them in the Premier League table. The current campaign began with humiliation in the Carabao Cup at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby Town and ended for Amorim with an impassioned rant against United’s recruitment department.

“I don’t really have much bad to say about Ruben,” Maguire insisted in an interview with The Guardian almost three months on from his dismissal.

“I really like Ruben, he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United. I do believe he’ll go on and have an amazing career, and at his next club he’ll probably go and win many, many football matches.”

Maguire Blames Players for Amorim Disaster

Ruben Amorim left Man Utd with an abysmal record. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of the main sticking points of Amorim’s dismal United reign was his devotion to the 3-4-2-1 formation. This same system underpinned his immense success at Sporting CP but never seemed to suit the Manchester United squad he inherited. “It just didn’t click,” Maguire admitted. Although he didn’t put that down to the stubborn head coach.

“Us, as players, have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well,” the center back claimed. “He has led the club in a direction and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that, where he’s built a good, solid squad.”

However, Maguire conceded that Michael Carrick’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 has undoubtedly helped. “The change of manager happened and that has helped with the form of the club and the formation we play,” the England international reflected. “It [going to a four] has had a part to play. It must have because the results before weren’t good enough.”

“I feel like it has been a great transition,” Maguire added. “Credit to Michael and his staff for making it so smooth.”

‘We Need’—Maguire Makes ‘Big’ Transfer Prediction for Man Utd

Jason Wilcox (left) wants patience from Sir Jim Ratcliffe. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Whether Carrick will remain at United’s helm over the summer is uncertain but Maguire is certainly backing his compatriot. “We’ve got to finish strong and I think he should go right into the mix of the other candidates [for the permanent job] and let the process begin,” the 33-year-old noted. “I’m sure it will do and I’m sure it’s going to be a thorough process.”

Whoever is in the dugout come August is set to have a bolstered squad at their disposal. “It’s going to be a big summer,” Maguire predicted. “We need bodies in, bodies to help the squad. We know that. We need improvement in the squad. It’s going to be a big recruitment in the management department and I’m sure that the hierarchy will get it right.”

Maguire is set to be one of the most experienced figures welcoming the new players into the club. Without fully confirming reports of a new contract, the veteran defender hinted heavily at a new deal. “What the agreement is, I’m sure you’ll find out over the next few weeks,” he teased. “I think it will, it should, get sorted pretty soon.”

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