Despite parting ways with Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s stance regarding Marcus Rashford hasn’t changed, and the Englishman is poised to depart the club permanently this summer. But Barcelona will not be allowed to negotiate a lower price, a report has revealed.

Barcelona already have a set option to buy Rashford at the end of the season that was included in the loan agreement between the clubs, believed to be around £26–30 million ($35.2–40.6 million).

However, amid speculation that the financially-limited Catalans will ask for a discount, Manchester Unitted will not allow them to cut any corners if purchasing the 28-year-old permanently.

Man Utd Will Not Re-Negotiate Rashford Transfer Fee

Rashford isn’t expected to return to Man Utd. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

The relentless lever-pulling of president Joan Laporta has allowed Barcelona to subtly build their squad in recent transfer windows, and Rashford was the sole big-name arrival last summer.

Barça worked out a loan deal with Manchester United, with former manager Amorim keen to be rid and INEOS penny pinchers wanting to ditch the Englishman’s mammoth £315,000 weekly wages. The indebted Catalonians offered to cover Rashford’s salary this season.

Ye when it comes to the option to buy that becomes revelvant come summer, the Daily Mail writes that United have no interest in renegotiating that fee and still expect Barcelona to take up the full, pre-arranged option at the end of the season.

Having missed out on a hefty chunk of revenue by failing to qualify for the Champions League, Manchester United have made a concerted effort to cut costs by trimming their wage bill. In addition to Rashford, the Red Devils will soon also part ways with Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and their combined £625,000 weekly salary.

Rashford’s Positive Impact at Barcelona

Rashford has been productive in Catalonia. | Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

Manchester United expect Barcelona to trigger the buy clause in Rashford’s loan deal for the simple reason that the Englishman has been a hit in Spain.

After meandering towards the culmination of his career at Old Trafford, Rashford has received a new lease of life in Catalonia.

Raphinha’s injury issues have helped, of course, with Flick calling upon him more than he may have expected before the season got underway. Rashford isn’t the menacing presser that Raphinha is, but he’s similarly destructive in front of goal and is willing to penetrate defences in behind. Overall, he’s been an excellent fit for the system.

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Stats—Feb. 18, 2026

Appearances: 34

34 Minutes Played: 1,940

1,940 Goals: 10

10 Assists: 13

13 Minutes Per Goal Involvement: 84.3

Excluding the Spanish Super Cup, Rashford has been productive across all competitions for Barça this season.

The winger has recorded 12 La Liga goal involvements in 21 games, nine in eight Champions League outings and two in three Copa del Rey ties.

He’s enjoyed his most prolific campaign since 2022–23, and Barça, despite their monetary woes, would be foolish to attempt any cunning business regarding his buy clause.

What Happens if Barcelona Don’t Trigger Rashford’s Option to Buy?

Barcelona could get caught out if they to be too clever. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

By not automatically stumping up the potential £30 million fee to keep Rashford, Barcelona may hope that it puts pressure on United to lower their demands, praying on fear from Old Trafford that they could end up back at square one.

But playing that game leaves the Catalans vulnerable to losing a player they’d rather keep.

If they relinquish the option by refusing to pay it, another club could poach Rashford, whose market value (per Transfermarkt) is close to £35 million—with the potential to keep growing—and therefore already higher than the exclusive deal Barcelona have on the table.

Rashford’s form for Barcelona, while not world-beating, has been plenty good enough to potentially create a market for him that didn’t exist last summer.

