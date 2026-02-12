Man Utd Release Telling Statement After Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Immigrant Claims

Manchester United have released a statement in the aftermath of Sir Jim Ractliffe’s controversial comments about immigrants in the United Kingdom, appearing to firmly distance the club from the outspoken billionaire who owns an almost 29% stake.

Ratcliffe claimed the U.K. has been “colonised by immigrants” and made factually incorrect statements about the country’s population growth. The 73-year-old is ironically an immigrant himself, classed as a resident of Monaco, which is considered a tax-haven.

Ratcliffe has been met with enormous public backlash, including from U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer—“Offensive and wrong”, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and prominent Manchester United writer and author Andy Mitten.

It has been reported there is “outrage” among some senior figures associated with Old Trafford’s regeneration project, as well as within the club itself.

His subsequent ‘apology’ only served to make it clear that he stands by what he said, apologising for the language used rather than the overall sentiment.

On Thursday afternoon, Manchester United issued an official statement from the Communications Department. It did not mention Ratcliffe at any point, but the message reiterating the club’s commitment to “equality, diversity and inclusion” can only be interpreted in one way.

“Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club,” it read. “Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.

“Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do. We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League's Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.”

Referencing a number of events and initiatives the club has participated in, the statement concluded: “Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride.”

What Next for Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Ratcliffe was speaking at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, with the timing of what he said set to dominate discussion around Manchester United for the next 11 days.

Overshadowing what has been an impressive resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick, the fire will continue to rage without any fixtures to distract from it. United’s elimination from the FA Cup means no game this coming weekend, with the team not back in action until Feb. 23.

Ratcliffe’s comments are thought to be the subject of an investigation by the FA to determine whether his actions have brought the game into disrepute.

The relevant rule, E3.1, usually incurs a fine if breached. It states: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Ratcliffe used a newly created company registered in the Isle of Man to purchase his stake in Manchester United, with those shares transferred to INEOS a few months later. He himself does not hold an official position at the club, notably absent from the board of directors for both Manchester United plc and Manchester United Football Club. The Glazer siblings make up the majority of the former, while Ratcliffe aides Omar Berrada and Sir Dave Brailsford are among those on the latter.

