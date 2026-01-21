Man Utd, Tottenham Sent €100 Million Transfer Message

Oliver Mintzlaff, the managing director of Red Bulls’ stable of football clubs, warned any suitors interested in RB Leipzig gem Yan Diomande that they would have to pay €100 million (£87.2 million, $117.2 million) for the services of a player he expects to remain in Saxony for several years to come.

Diomande is an increasingly rare example of what was more common in years gone: a complete unknown. A little over 12 months ago, the 19-year-old was playing for a private training academy in Daytona Beach and had precisely zero minutes of senior experience.

Now, he is good enough to have €90 million bids turned down.

The Ivory Coast international has been in blistering form for RB Leipzig since joining from Leganés for €20 million over the summer. “The way he played in his first few games, I’d be surprised if no top club was interested in him,” Leipzig centre back Willi Orban gushed this year. “It’s only logical that these clubs would take notice.”

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been cited as two of those interested clubs, per The Athletic. Yet, there appears to be no chance of either team getting hold of this season’s standout surprise package.

“With such a young player that we just signed, you can’t give him away after just one year,” Mintzlaff scoffed to Sky Sport Germany recently. “In recent years, RB Leipzig has worked out that even top players can certainly stay longer. As chairman of the supervisory board, I would say that he will still be there next season, even if an offer of €80 million or €90 million comes.”

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer backed up his boss. “There’s not even anyone in the passenger seat,” he gloated when judging the progress made by any potential suitors. “Everyone’s in the back.”

Bayern Munich Rule On Diomande Move

Yan Diomande is one of Europe’s most prolific dribblers. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are another club to have been drawn into the speculation swirling around Diomande. Sporting director Christoph Freund followed the party line of insisting that Bayern would never talk about a rival player while explictly talking about that individual.

“Generally speaking, he’s a very good player who’s had a very good development,” Freund mused recently.

“It’s normal that when a Bundesliga player plays well or develops well, he gets linked to FC Bayern. He’s a Leipzig player and it’s not our job to comment on that. But as I said, everyone sees he’s a very good player.”

