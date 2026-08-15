Man Utd vs. AC Milan: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United travel to Poland for their final preseason friendly of the summer, where they face an AC Milan team led by former manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s United tenure was ultimately a disaster, ending at the start of 2026 following a fallout with key members of the hierarchy. However, the Portuguese coach wasn’t out of work for very long.

His reputation may have taken a hit, but Milan are backing Amorim to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at San Siro off the back of a disappointing 2025–26 season. The Scudetto winners from four years ago have since seen their cross-city rivals, Inter, win two titles, and they finished 17 points off the champions last season in fifth.

There aren’t too many at Man Utd who’ll be thrilled to see their former manager on Saturday, with the Red Devils successfully moving on thanks to Michael Carrick’s stellar work as interim boss. A third-place Premier League finish means they’re preparing for a season of Champions League soccer, and their summer output has so far been encouraging.

United have stayed in Europe and taken on the likes of Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Their unbeaten run continued with a 1–1 draw against Leeds United on Wednesday, and now they can conclude preseason by beating a familiar face on the touchline.

Man Utd vs. AC Milan Prediction

Amorim’s Worrying Start Continues

Amorim is at the helm of the Rossoneri. | Claudio Villa/AC Milan/Getty Images

Amorim is already starting to feel the heat at Milan, with supporters and the Milanese media unenthused by what they’ve seen in preseason. They’ve failed to win their three friendlies and returned to Europe after succumbing to a 3–0 defeat against Chelsea in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Rossoneri boss is calling for multiple new signings, having already overseen the $84 million arrival of Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

Thus, a settled Man Utd should be fancied here. They’ve got players returning from World Cup breaks, and have looked pretty good over the summer. Carrick must feel as if his team is in a good place, and we’re sure he’ll want to get one over his predecessor in Poland.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 AC Milan

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan

Man Utd are settled despite a couple of injuries. | FotMob

Carrick has all but confirmed minutes for Marcus Rashford on Saturday, with the England international poised to feature for the Red Devils for the first time since December 2024. Lisandro Martínez is also ready to return to action after picking up a suspected thigh injury in the World Cup final.

Kobbie Mainoo has been welcomed back from a quiet tournament by stiffer midfield competition after Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans joined the club. Mainoo hasn’t yet appeared since the World Cup, but could partner one of the two new signings on Saturday.

Harry Maguire is a fresh injury concern after missing the Leeds draw, as did Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško. The Slovenian striker is nursing a shin injury.

Matthijs de Ligt isn’t expected to be fit until the autumn after undergoing back surgery in May.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Milan (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.

AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Milan‘s shiny new striker should start against Man Utd. | FotMob

Christian Pulisic remains out of action for Milan due to the bone bruise he sustained for the USMNT at this summer’s World Cup. The spritely forward is set to miss the start of the new season, but is unlikely to spend much longer on the sidelines.

Amorim has already spoken glowingly of Pulisic, telling reporters that the 27-year-old will be “really important” for Milan this season.

However, the new Rossoneri boss has already cast aside a long list of players, according to reports in Italy. Christopher Nkunku has been told to find a new club, while the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Youssouf Fofana and Santiago Gíménez are also on the chopping block.

Rafael Leão may stay at Milan after all this summer, but he’s currently sidelined with a muscle injury that could see him miss the opening game of the Serie A season against Torino.

Milan predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlović; Saelemaekers, Modrić, Comotto, Estupiñán; Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze; Ramos.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. AC Milan Kick Off?

Location: Wrocław, Poland

Wrocław, Poland Stadium: Tarczyński Arena

Tarczyński Arena Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 Kickoff: 3:45 p.m. BST / 10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT

How to Watch Man Utd vs. AC Milan on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT United Kingdom MUTV Canada beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Espanol