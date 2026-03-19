Man Utd XI vs. Bournemouth: Another Defensive Setback—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Bouncebackability is the sign of a good team, and Michael Carrick’s Manchester United reinforced the notion that’s exactly what they are last weekend.

Instead of spiralling after losing to the 10-player Newcastle United, Carrick’s side reset and resettled, dazzling in parts as they claimed a 3–1 victory over Champions League-chasing rivals Aston Villa.

That result, combined with Chelsea’s defeat and Liverpool’s draw, means United are sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table, destined to return to the big time next season.

However, there’s no such thing as an easy day out and next up for the Red Devils is a trip to the Vitality Stadium, where they face a Bournemouth team that hasn’t lost a league game since Jan. 3.

Mazraoui A New Concern for Red Devils

Noussair Mazraoui missed training ahead of Friday’s game. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

There hasn’t been too much change on the injury front heading into Friday night’s game on the south coast, but a decision needs to be made over Noussair Mazraoui’s inclusion in the traveling squad.

The Moroccan fullback, who’s only featured sporadically under Carrick, was taken ill in the week and subsequently missed training ahead of the game. Mazraoui hasn’t been ruled out yet, but he’s certainly a doubt.

Lisandro Martínez has also been absent from training this week as he tries to recover from a calf injury. Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu remain out of action with back and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Mason Mount returned to the matchday squad last Sunday after a seven-week absence, but he failed to make it off the bench. Thus, while minutes are possible at the Vitality, he surely won’t be included in Carrick’s starting lineup.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez

: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

Benjamin Šeško could be recalled after more bench heroics. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—Man Utd’s sturdy shot-stopper is a shoo-in between the posts.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Mazroaui hasn’t competed particularly fiercely for his spot anyway, but the Moroccan’s illness renders Dalot’s retention in defense all the more likely.

CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro is poised to make his fifth consecutive start on Friday, and is starting to develop a balanced ’cat and dog’ center back dynamic with Harry Maguire.

CB: Harry Maguire—The Englishman has functioned on the left side of United’s defense in Martínez’s absence, and that will continue against Bournemouth.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw will likely see much of Brazilian sensation Rayan, whose Premier League career started with a bang, but he’s since endured a quiet couple of outings. Still, Man Utd’s left back will have to be on top form to ensure Bournemouth’s exciting young winger doesn’t take over.

DM: Casemiro—He came up trumps for the Red Devils again last time out, and Casemiro, out of nowhere, may be on his way to earning irreplaceable status.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—Man Utd’s starlet in midfield may be celebrating a return to the international scene ahead of Friday’s game, with Thomas Tuchel announcing his England squad for their upcoming friendlies earlier in the day.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—The Cameroonian forward was prolific at the start of Carrick’s reign, but has now gone five games without a goal.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes is a leading candidate for Player of the Year honors, with his pair of assists last weekend taking him to within four of the Premier League’s single-season record of 20.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha added to his goal tally last weekend, restoring Man Utd’s lead, and he’s enjoying the freedom afforded to him down the left-hand side. His best work arrives more central.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—The Slovenian striker produced the goods off the bench against Villa, having enjoyed a brief run in the starting lineup. Despite his super sub status, Šeško would be disappointed to find himself back among the substitutes on Friday night.

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