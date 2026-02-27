Man Utd XI vs. Crystal Palace: Sesko Gets His Chance—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United have undoubtedly encountered a few more issues in their two most recent outings, yet they head into Sunday’s game with Crystal Palace as the Premier League’s form team since Michael Carrick returned to the touchline.

It was an ugly performance for the most part against Everton on Monday night, but the Red Devils, courtesy of a brilliant counterattack and an assured Senne Lammens performance, found a way to win.

They’re well set in fourth and have their sights set on Aston Villa in third. Champions League football is a necessity after a season with an abundance of free midweeks, and Carrick’s Red Devils will be confident of securing a sixth win from seven games when a tired Palace outfit visit the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd Without Star Defender

Lisandro Martínez missed Monday night’s win at Everton. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez was a surprise absentee on Monday night, with the Argentine center back missing out because of a calf injury. His status is unknown for the weekend, with Carrick not mentioning Martínez’s recovery in his pregame press conference on Friday.

Assuming he can’t play, Leny Yoro will retain his place alongside Harry Maguire. The Frenchman settled in at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after a shaky start, but there’s no denying that Martínez is a big loss, especially for Man Utd’s build-up and the tone they want to set out of possession.

Carrick has said that Mattihjs de Ligt isn’t expected back for a while because of a back injury, but Mason Mount is edging closer to a comeback. Sunday’s game will arrive too soon, though.

Patrick Dorgu was an early hero of Carrick’s reign, but he was struck down by a hamstring injury in the 3–2 victory at Arsenal and won’t be available until April.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez.

: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Man Utd have a settled core under Carrick. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian was excellent at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with his serenity between the posts helping him to a third clean sheet since Carrick returned.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot has been a consistent enough figure over the past few weeks, but right back may be an area Man Utd target in the summer transfer window.

CB: Leny Yoro—The young French defender is poised to make his second start on the bounce in Martínez’s absence.

CB: Harry Maguire—Carrick waxed lyrical over Maguire in the build-up to Sunday’s game, and the hosts will lean on the Englishman to mitigate the imposing presence of Jørgen Strand Larsen.

LB: Luke Shaw—If Palace are to have any joy going forward this weekend, they’ll look to Ismaïla Sarr’s combination with Daniel Muñoz down the right. Shaw has been sturdy under Carrick, but the experienced defender is fallible.

DM: Casemiro—A stable presence in the center of the pitch. United are going to sorely miss Casemiro when he departs at the end of the season.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—It’s a battle of the England hopefuls on Sunday afternoon, as a resurgent Mainoo faces off against Adam Wharton. The Man Utd star is back on Thomas Tuchel’s radar amid an impressive run of form.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—With Carrick potentially making a change at striker, Mbeumo will shift out to the right flank. The manager will want the former Brentford star to replicate Amad Diallo’s defensive diligence.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s talisman hasn’t had too much success against Palace over the years, and he enters Sunday’s game off the back of two quiet outings.

LW: Matheus Cunha—The scrappy Brazilian played a key role in United’s slender victory at Everton, igniting the match-winning transition with a pinpoint long ball for Bryan Mbeumo. He’ll retain his place off the left, and his threat from range could prove helpful.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—Carrick surely must’ve been tempted to start Šeško on Monday night and while the striker has had plenty of success off the bench, he’s earned a place in the manager’s starting lineup against the Eagles.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE