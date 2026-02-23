Why Lisandro Martinez Isn’t Playing for Man Utd vs. Everton

Manchester United were forced to line up without Lisandro Martínez for the first time since Christmas Day against Everton on Monday evening due to injury.

The Argentina international was tentatively eased back into first-team action after more than nine months recovering from a cruciate ligament tear. Ruben Amorim’s reluctance to use Martínez was reportedly the subject of much frustration for the player himself before the Portuguese coach was sacked in January.

Martínez ultimately won the war of wills with Amorim and his subsequent successors, starting the club’s previous 10 fixtures across all competitions. However, a suspected calf injury has kept him on the sidelines for United’s trip to Merseyside, per The Athletic.

Muscle issues following a layoff as lengthy as Martínez’s ACL recovery are entirely common. In fact, it has been more of a surprise that the 28-year-old had managed to remain in tact for as long as he did after being repeatedly turned to by Amorim, Darren Fletcher and latterly Michael Carrick. Now, United’s head coach will have to find an alternative solution.

Man Utd Confirmed XI vs. Everton

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.

Substitutes: Atlay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Tyrell Malacia, Noussair Mazraoui, Jack Moorhouse, Manuel Ugarte, Tyler Fletcher, Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Šeško.

When Will Lisandro Martínez Be Fit Again?

Lisandro Martínez has been linked with Barcelona. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

The same report from The Athletic claims that Martínez is only expected to miss “one or two weeks.” Given the sparse nature of United’s current match schedule, Carrick won’t be without his influential centre back for long.

Unless Martínez can subvert the reported recovery timeline—which is something he achieved on his way back from the ACL tear—he will likely miss Sunday’s visit from a shaky Crystal Palace side. The Red Devils’ trip to Newcastle on March 4 will be touch and go but there is a firm expectation that he should be fit for United’s following fixture; a visit from Aston Villa on March 15.

The sooner Martínez can return, the better. Aside from wholeheartedly buying into Carrick’s ideals, the left-footer offers the passing angles that his right-footed teammates cannot naturally find. Martínez’s absence has opened up a gap for Leny Yoro, yet it will, in all likelihood, be Harry Maguire who shifts across to the left-hand side of the centre back pairing.

This was once the former Leicester City player’s preferred position but Erik ten Hag lost all faith in playing Maguire on that flank during the 2022–23 campaign. “The angles are not good for Harry if he is playing on the left side,” the Dutch boss fretted, “it’s difficult for him also defending in wide areas on his left foot but I think he is more capable on the right.” It remains to be seen if Carrick will come to the same conclusion.

Man Utd’s Upcoming Fixtures (All Premier League)

Date Opponent Feb. 23 Everton (A) March 1 Crystal Palace (H) March 4 Newcastle (A) March 15 Aston Villa (H) March 20 Bournemouth (A)

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE