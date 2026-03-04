Man Utd Youngster Banned for Six Matches After Using Homophobic Term

Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher is serving a six-game suspension for use of a discriminatory term during an appearance for the club’s U21s in October 2025.

Fletcher, son of former United player and current U18s manager, Darren, has played in a handful of first-team games this season and last. But the alleged breach of FA rule E3, which the 18-year-old admitted, occurred during an EFL Trophy defeat against Barnsley.

At the hearing on Feb. 3, which was listed as a ‘Paper Hearing’ and therefore not attended by any party, Fletcher accepted that he used the term “gay boy” towards an opponent. However, he contested it being a homophobic slur. The player argued it was uttered in response to two earlier off-ball fouls, both of which were reported to the referee, and subsequent comments about his father and twin brother.

Jack Fletcher has come under scrutiny for comments in an EFL Trophy match. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

The exact words used, as recorded in the published FA verdict, were: “You seem to know a lot about me, are you a gay boy?” The presiding commission accepted the context put forward by Fletcher “for the purposes of assessing the appropriate sanction.”

With a breach of the rules in question carrying an automatic ban of six to 12 matches, Fletcher was issued an overall suspension for the minimum term. The relative leniency appears to be a result of his acceptance of the charge, the context of the situation and the “immediate remorse” the young player expressed when giving his witness statement and interview.

The FA summary noted: “Fletcher stated that he is not homophobic, does not ordinarily use such language, and did not intend the remark to be an intentional homophobic insult.”

As well as being suspended, Fletcher was fined $2,005 (£1,500) and ordered to attend a mandatory “face-to-face education programme” that must be completed before June 2.

Fletcher ‘Truly Sorry,’ Apologizes

Jack Fletcher has played several first-team games. | Robbie Jay BarrattAMA/Getty Images

“I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment,” the player said.

“Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game. I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values.”

A statement from his club revealed the support and education he has been offered.

“Manchester United has worked with Jack to strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language, and why it is harmful. In addition to his ongoing participation in regular Academy programmes on diversity and inclusion, Jack will also take part in educational training through the FA.

“Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.”

Fletcher Still Banned For One More Match

Fletcher will shortly be able to play again. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fletcher was sent off in the game when the incident in question happened, confirmed to be an S6 offence, which means using offensive, insulting or abusive language.

He was initially banned from one EFL Trophy match automatically and one further match. The disciplinary hearing tacked on four extra matches for the nature of the offence, termed as four non-first team competitive fixtures in approved competitions.

That increased it to an overall six-game ban, with three of the extra four games now served. Fletcher will sit out a final game when United U21s travel to Birmingham City in Premier League 2 on Friday, returning to eligibility for the subsequent junior league fixture against Southampton a week later—March 13.

Fletcher hasn’t been included in the first-team squad while he been serving the non-first team suspension—he was last called up for Michael Carrick’s debut match against Manchester City, staying an unused substitute for the derby triumph.

