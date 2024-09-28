Manchester City Draws to Newcastle United, Drops Points in Consecutive Games
Manchester City was held to a 1–1 draw against Newcastle United at St. James' Park after an Ederson challenge resulted in an Anthony Gordon penalty.
Saturday marks the first time since Dec. 2023 that City has dropped points in consecutive Premier League games. Pep Guardiola's side last dropped points in back-to-back outings when it side drew to Tottenham Hotspur and lost to Aston Villa last season. City nearly lost to Arsenal last weekend at the Etihad Stadium if not for a John Stones equalizer late in stoppage time.
Man City, no matter how dominant the team has been in recent history, had a tough task on the road against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. To make matters more difficult, Man City was without Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri. The former is recovering from an injury picked up against Inter in the Champions League while the latter is out for the season after sustaining an ACL injury against Arsenal last weekend.
Joško Gvardiol put the visitors in front with a sublime finish after checking a pass from Jack Grealish onto his right foot. Man City was cruising until a Bruno Guimarães pass found Gordon in the second half putting him through on goal. The England international tried to go around goalkeeper Ederson, was taken down and awarded a penalty which he calmly finished.
It was an intense match highlighted by an ongoing battle between Grealish and Sandro Tonali, but neither side could find a winner. City remains unbeaten in the league on 14 points and unbeaten in its last 29 games. With Newcastle moving up to fifth, it's a big result for a side looking to finish in European places again.