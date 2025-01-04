Manchester City 4–1 West Ham: Player Ratings From City's Thrashing at the Etihad
Manchester City got 2025 off on the right foot with a 4–1 rout over West Ham United at the Etihad.
Pep Guardiola's men came into the Premier League fixture with their sights set on securing their second win in as many matches for the first time since October. Savinho got the hosts off to a dream start in the 10th minute when his cross was deflected by Vladimír Coufal into the back of the net.
Erling Haaland doubled Manchester City's lead on the brink of halftime when he headed home a brilliant cross from Savinho. It did not take long for Haaland to find the back of the net again in the second half. Savinho found the striker through on goal and Haaland calmly chipped his second of the night over Alphonse Areola.
Phil Foden joined in on the scoring just three minutes later to give City a four-goal cushion. Niclas Füllkrug pulled one back for West Ham in the 71st minute, but City closed out the match with little trouble.
City now sit in sixth place with 34 points while West Ham are in 13th with 23 points.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Leicester (4-1-4-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Stefan Ortega
6.6/10
RB: Rico Lewis
6.5/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
6.6/10
CB: Nathan Aké
6.8/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.1/10
CM: Mateo Kovačić
7.5/10
RW: Phil Foden
8.4/10
AM: Kevin De Bruyne
7.4/10
AM: Bernardo Silva
6.9/10
LW: Savinho
8.6/10
ST: Erling Haaland
8.9/10
SUB: İlkay Gündoğan (61' for Kovačić)
6.2/10
SUB: Kyle Walker (61' for Aké)
6.2/10
SUB: James McAtee (80' for Savinho)
5.8/10
SUB: Jack Grealish (84' for Haaland)
6.1/10
West Ham Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Alphonse Areola
4.5/10
RB: Vladimír Coufal
5.4/10
CB: Jean-Clair Todibo
5.9/10
CB: Maximilian Kilman
5.2/10
LB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
6.1/10
DM: Tomáš Souček
6.2/10
DM: Edson Álvarez
4.7/10
RW: Mohammed Kudus
6.2/10
AM: Lucas Paquetá
7.8/10
LW: Crysencio Summerville
7.4/10
ST: Niclas Füllkrug
7.7/10
SUB: Konstantinos Mavropanos (54' for Todibo)
6.3/10
SUB: Luis Guilherme (85' for Kudus)
6.4/10
SUB: Danny Ings (87' for Álvarez)
N/A