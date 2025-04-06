Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United
Manchester City travel to Old Trafford to face rival Manchester United in the headline match of the Premier League weekend.
The top four race is heating up and Manchester City can ill afford any more dropped points this season. Though, if any team can go on an unbeaten run to close out the campaign, it's Pep Guardiola's behemoth. Even without Rodri and Erling Haaland, Man City should be favored to qualify for the Champions League. The targets for the rest of the season are: win the FA Cup and make Europe's top club competition.
Man City know they can go out and dismantle Man United, but they also know nothing is given when these two sides meet. As many know, form goes out the window in a derby. Man City were leading for most of the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but a penalty from Bruno Fernandes and a late goal from Amad Diallo flipped the script.
The team should be extra up for it after the news broke that Kevin De Bruyne will be leaving Man City at the end of the season.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against the Red Devils on Sunday, Apr. 6.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Ederson kept a clean sheet last time out against Leicester City.
RB: Matheus Nunes—The Portuguese player has become Guardiola's preferred option in defense.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—The 21-year-old returns to the starting lineup after being left out against the Foxes.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias keeps his place in defense.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol slides back out to left back after starting centrally in City's previos game.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—Gündoğan has seen his form rise in recent weeks looking like the player that was pivotal in multiple league wins.
DM: Nico González—Gonzalez continues to partner Gündoğan in a double pivot.
RW: Savinho—Savinho starts again attacking off the right flank.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne should start in what will be his final Manchester derby.
LW: Jack Grealish—After scoring for the first time since Dec. 2023, Grealish gets another start on the left.
ST: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush will lead the line in Haaland's absence scoring against Leicester City last time out.