Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Champions League
Manchester City's biggest challenge of the new year so far comes against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
After suffering nine defeats to close out 2024, Manchester City are slowly finding their way back to form. Pep Guardiola's men are now on a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have scored 20 goals in their last four matches. The defending English champions will look to carry their recent momentum to the Champions League.
City collected just eight points from their first six UCL fixtures and sit on the cusp of the elimination zone. With their Champions League future on the line, they must now face PSG at the Parc des Princes. The match headlines Matchday 7 and could determine whether City or PSG secure a spot in the knockout phase play-off.
Nathan Aké, Jérémy Doku, Oscar Bobb and Rodri remain unavailable for the all-important fixture. Guardiola will be relieved to have John Stones back in his squad, as well as Rúben Dias, who just returned from injury at the weekend.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against the French giants on Jan. 22.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-1-4-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian has kept two clean sheets in his last two starts and might have won the starting job back after Stefan Ortega's poor performance against Brentford.
RB: Rico Lewis—Expect the 20-year-old to return to the right flank after only logging 18 minutes at the weekend.
CB: Rúben Dias—With Aké out, Dias will earn his second start in three days despite just returning from injury.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji will have to be at his best to keep Bradley Barcola off the scoresheet.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian continues to be one of Guardiola's most consistent players.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—Kovačić impressed against Ipswich Town, recording a goal and an assist.
RW: Phil Foden—The England international had a slow start to the season, but he comes into Wednesday's fixture with five goals and two assists in his last four appearances.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—City are a different team when De Bruyne is at his best. Despite his age, the Belgian is still one of the best playmakers in the world.
AM: Bernardo Silva—The 30-year-old is back in the lineup after a much-needed rest at the weekend.
LW: Savinho—Savinho is another player set to return to Guardiola's XI against PSG. The Brazilian is still searching for his first Champions League goal for City.
ST: Erling Haaland—The striker has already found the back of the net five times in the Champions League this season.