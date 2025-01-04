Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Premier League
Manchester City are hoping to start the new year with a victory at the Etihad against West Ham United.
After failing to find a win in their last five matches, Manchester City finally collected three points to close out 2024. Pep Guardiola's men cruised to a 0–2 victory over Leicester City and secured just their second win in two months. The Citizens will look to carry their momentum into the weekend when they host West Ham, a team that is coming off a 0–5 thrashing from Liverpool.
Guardiola will still be unable to call on the injured Rúben Dias, Rodri and Oscar Bobb for the Saturday fixture. John Stones, Ederson and Mathues Nunes remain a doubt as well due to injury. Nathan Aké, meanwhile, is still struggling to return to full match fitness, but a week's rest undoubtedly served the Dutchman well.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against the Hammers on Jan. 4.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-1-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Ortega will look to make it two Premier League clean sheets in a row as Ederson remains on the sidelines.
RB: Rico Lewis—The 20-year-old is still developing on the right flank, but he brings greater security than Kyle Walker.
CB: Nathan Aké—The Dutchman is still not fully fit, but he will once again get the nod alongside Akanji. Expect him to come off the pitch in the second half if City have a comfortable lead.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji closed out 2024 with a strong performance that he will hope to replicate in the new year.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Expect the defender to log another 90 minutes at the weekend.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—Along with completing his defensive duties, the Croatian also created the most chances against Leicester.
RW: Phil Foden—The England international could make way for Jack Grealish, but Guardiola has been vocal about his trust in Foden. The 24-year-old has started the last four matches for City.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne is due to make his 400th appearance for the Citizens.
AM: Bernardo Silva—The 30-year-old is coming off two solid performances after a string of underwhelming outings.
LW: Savinho—Savinho finally scored the first goal of his City career and also bagged an assist at the weekend as well.
ST: Erling Haaland—The striker broke his four-game goal drought and found the back of the net against Leicester.