Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Premier League
Manchester United travels to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday as Ruben Amorim faces his toughest test yet as head coach against Arsenal.
Amorim's side bounced back after a disappointing debut against Ipswich Town with a 4–0 dismantling of Everton. In just his third Premier League game on the touchline, Amorim has the tough task of getting Manchester United over the line against Arsenal. The Red Devils have lost five of its last six games at the stadium with the other being a draw.
While his new players get used to his preferred tactical system, Amorim will be without both Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Manioo due to yellow card accumulation. The head coach will have to adapt and look to stop a revitalized Arsenal attack without two of its best players. Though, summer signing Leny Yoro could make the matchday squad which would be a big boost.
Here's how Manchester United could look come Wednesday's clash with Arsenal.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana starts between the sticks as he looks to keep a second consecutive clean sheet.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire returned as a substitute against Everton. He replaces the suspended Martinez.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The summer signing starts once again in the center of the defense.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—Another summer signing, Mazraoui completes the back three and can be a threat going forward on overlapping runs.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese defender starts out wide on the left tasked with containing Bukayo Saka.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan starts with Mainoo suspended. He played the best soccer of his career under Amorim at Sporting, so fans hope he harnesses that form moving forward.
CM: Casemiro—Casemiro partners Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the pitch.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Amad looks to be a key part of Amorim's plans moving forward.
CAM: Marcus Rashford—Question marks remain around Rashford's role/position under Amorim. He started alongside Fernandes against Everton scoring two goals.
CAM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes needs to get forward and create chances for the likes of Rashford, Diallo and Zirkzee if his side is to come away with a result.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—The former Bologna striker gets the nod after scoring two against Everton.